“Belarus is multiplying violations of international law.”





Mr. President, I would like to thank the President of the ICAO Council, Mr. Salvarore Schiacchitano, for his presentation. France welcomes the decision of 18 July 2022 of the ICAO Council, as well as the resolution adopted by its Assembly during its 41st session, which recognizes the responsibility of the Belarusian authorities in the diversion to Minsk of Ryanair flight FR4978 on 23 May 2021. The facts are serious. The investigation conducted by ICAO has shown that Belarus staged a false bomb threat. The conclusion we draw from this case is extremely disturbing: the Belarusian regime orchestrated the hijacking of a civilian plane with the sole purpose of arresting the opposition journalist, Mr. Roman Protassevitch, and Mrs. Sofia Sapega. It has not hesitated to endanger the safety of passengers and personnel on board. France condemns this flagrant violation of international air law and this threat to the safety and security of international civil aviation. This is nothing less than an act of air piracy. Mr. President, This irresponsible act is just one of the many manifestations of the Belarusian regimes brutal repression of any voice of dissent since the rigged elections of August 2020. I also remember that a year ago, almost to the day, we were meeting in consultations after the instrumentalization by the Belarusian authorities of immigrants at the European borders. Here too, Belarus did not hesitate to risk the lives of vulnerable individuals for political purposes. France also condemns the cooperation of Belarus, whose territory continues to be used for missile and drone attacks against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. The falsification of the August 2020 elections, the suppression and suppression of civil society, the hijacking of the Ryanair plane, the instrumentalization of the migrant issue, participation in the war against Ukraine: Belarus is multiplying its violations of international law. France welcomes the courage of Belarusian citizens who have spoken out against Mr. Lukashenko’s regime. She calls on the Belarusian authorities to drop all legal proceedings against Mr. Roman Protassevitch and Ms. Sofia Sapega, as well as against all political prisoners held in Belarus. France will continue to support the Belarusian people in their democratic aspirations. Thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://onu.delegfrance.org/belarus-is-multiplying-violations-of-international-law The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos