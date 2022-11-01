November is about to begin but, in most of Europe, it still feels like the end of summer. Temperatures soared to year-end highs across large parts of the continent over the weekend into the 70s and 80s in many cases. This latest bout of heat follows many other record-breaking events throughout the spring and summer.
Europe is seeing its warmest weather on record so late in the year
While October has been a generally warm month in Europe, the peak of this late autumn heat has arrived in recent days. Record high temperatures of up to 35 degrees (20 Celsius) above normal stretched from Scandinavia through central and western Europe and southward into North Africa.
Prices are reduced. Supplies are good. Europe’s gas crisis takes a break.
Saturday was the hottest day since October 20 in France. tweeted Stephen Kapikian, a meteorologist with Meteo France, the country’s weather agency. Dozens of individual records were set across the country.
The weekend’s warmth in Belgium was also unprecedented for this late in the season, Kapikian tweeted.
Widespread high temperatures of 77 to 86 degrees (25 to 30 Celsius) were common over the past few days, making the following records particularly notable:
- The last high temperature reading of 77 degrees (25 Celsius) recorded in Switzerland and the latest 79 degrees (26 Celsius) recorded in Slovenia on October 30. the hottest day of October registered in some parts of Germany.
- The warmest day so late in the year in France on October 29. Temperatures up to 92 degrees (33.3 Celsius) in Lomn. Last high 77 degrees (25 Celsius) in Belgium.
- The warmest October night in Austrian history on October 30, when the Tropennacht (altitude 1000 meters) fell only to 68.7 degrees (20.4 Celsius).
- Multiple stations in Spain exceeded 95 degrees (35 Celsius) on October 27. This came on his heels temperature up to 96.4 degrees (35.8 Celsius) on October 18.
This configuration is perfect for delivering exceptional warmth to Europe from the southwesterly flow. temperatures [are] closer to those expected in late August or early September, wrote the London meteorologist Scott Duncan on Twitter Sunday afternoon. We have never seen warmth like this in Europe so late in the year.
Over the past two weeks, temperatures in parts of France and surrounding countries have gone more than 15 degrees (8.5 Celsius) above normal. This extraordinary warmth helped France achieve its warmest October on record by a large margin, Peace wrote on Twitter. Austria and Switzerland also had their warmest Octobers, wrote Maximiliano Herrera on Twitterwhich tracks weather extremes around the world.
July: The brutal heat dome moves eastward, with central Europe sweltering
While the heat may have peaked in intensity, it is continuing as the month ends and November begins in Eastern Europe, with additional records likely to fall in the coming days. Apart from a brief freshening in the first week of November, there is little change in the larger weather pattern ahead. Warmer than normal conditions should continue for some time across much of Europe.
Unusual heat has affected Europe continuously since spring.
According to Copernicus Climate Change Service of the European Union, last summer was the hottest on record for the continent, surpassing the value set in 2021 by 0.7 degrees (0.4 Celsius). Heat waves were common throughout the summer in Europe and east to China and other parts of Asia.
The scorching summer of 2022 was made hotter by human-caused climate change. According too World weather attribution The project which analyzes the impact of climate change on extreme weather, the extraordinary heat in Britain in July, when the mercury reached 104 degrees (plus 40 Celsius) for the first time in recorded history, would have been extremely unlikely without the influence of man in the climate.
Europe just had its hottest summer on record
Heat waves are increasing in frequency, duration, intensity and magnitude and are expected to worsen in a warming world.
