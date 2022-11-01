International news from the ground: China





Chinese manufacturing PMI reached 50.1 in September versus 49.4 in August and 49.0 in July, a reasonable indication that manufacturing is slowly recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and that the market can steadily overcome the power shortage. Foreign direct investment remains high, while production conditions continue to improve. Recently announced investments and new projects: In early October, Volkswagen Group announced investments in China worth $2.35 billion to remain competitive in the era of smart electric vehicles, its single most significant investment in the country. The investment aims to co-develop driving assistance functions for electric vehicles with startups: An investment of $1 billion has been announced to support Horizon Robotics, while an additional $1.3 billion will be invested in a joint venture with the company. Horizon is one of the country’s leading providers of computing solutions for intelligent vehicles, specializing in software, algorithms and chip design. Its driving assistance solutions and smart cockpit functions have been used in several models by car manufacturers, including local startup Li Auto.

BYD (Build Your Dream) announced investments worth US$1.41 billion in Fuyang, Anhui, to further increase the production capacity of passenger car parts, including vehicle wiring harnesses, automotive precision injection molding parts, wheel harnesses, wheel hub bearings, seat covers and more. new energy passenger car parts production lines.

Chinese auto parts supplier Tuopu Group announced a $422.5 million investment in the Xi’an Economic Development District to manufacture front and rear subframes, suspension systems and steering systems made from cast aluminum alloys. The project covers the production base of the light chassis system of new energy vehicles and automobile headlines, carpets and other interior and exterior parts.

Japanese air conditioner manufacturer Daikin Group announced an investment worth $246.5 million to build a manufacturing facility in Huizhou, Guangdong, to produce Daikin VRV residential air conditioners, frequency conversion plates and other products.

Canadian Ballard Power Systems Co . has announced a $130 million investment to build a membrane electrode assembly manufacturing facility and development center in Shanghai, China. Opening is planned for 2025. Plans are to produce up to 13 million membrane electrode assemblies per year, which should supply 20,000 vehicles.

Chinese energy battery maker CATL will invest $6.7 billion to build a manufacturing facility in Yichang, Hubei, to produce new energy battery cathode materials such as iron phosphate, lithium iron phosphate, lithium cobalt and graphite renewable, and to ensure a stable supply of batteries. cathode materials. The company is also planning to expand the production capacity and meet the market demands. For more information, please contact Fred Qian at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.amtonline.org/article/international-news-from-the-field-china-21 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos