Electronic Arts – EA Sports™ Reveals New FIFA 2022™ World Cup Updates Coming to FIFA 23

Today, Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) unveiled all-new updates and additions to the EA SPORTS FIFA 23 ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, celebrating the world game. Fans will be able to download the free* World Cup update starting November 9, 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Players will also be able to experience the pinnacle of international football in EA SPORTS FIFA Mobile** starting on November 8, 2022.

Every four years, the World Cup presents a unique opportunity to unite the world of soccer, and we were excited to deliver an immersive and hands-on experience for soccer fans across the globe, said Nick Wlodyka, SVP, GM, EA SPORTS FC. Our first soccer game was built around international soccer and we’ve been building on that experience ever since. It’s amazing to see fans truly experience the highs, lows and everything in between that can only be felt when the entire globe comes together through the world game.

IN FIFA 23, fans are able to play as any of the 32 qualifying nations in an authentic recreation of the 2022 FIFA World Cup from the opening match to the final match. Players also have the option to customize their tournament experience, changing groups and subbing in select teams that didn’t make it to the finals. IN Online tournament modefans will fight their way through the knockout stages as any qualified nation, aiming for glory against other players from around the world.

Starting from November 21 to December 18, FIFA World Cup: Livea curated EA SPORTS World Cup experience, will only be available to players on FIFA 23. Unlike anything seen before in one EA SPORTS FIFA title, this new live experience will be updated throughout the group and knockout stages of the tournament, allowing players to follow along with authentic matches and teams for each game. Additionally, fans can take matters into their own hands to rewrite history by changing the outcome of any past game, giving them the spotlight.

with Your FIFA World Cupplayers can select a nation, select a live starting point from past or current match days and play an authentic single-player tournament that inherits all real-world progress made to date, including lineups, stats of matches and standings from the tournament, thus letting them take control of the fate of their favorite teams.

Unique holiday offers enhance the FIFA Ultimate Team experience, with new FUT campaigns to be released from November 11 to December 23, bringing players closer to the action than ever before. As players board the plane for the tournament, EA will kick off the excitement, with live items receiving progression upgrades based on each nation’s progress during the journey. Authentic team kits, stadium wear, visuals, match balls, dedicated commentary and more will lead fans to the ultimate crowning of the world champion.

Distributed throughout the Path to Glory World Cup event, which runs from November 11 to 23, FUT fans can look forward to 30 unique World Cup Heroes, presented in a custom hero skin with the theme of the World Cup.

As the knockout stages begin, EA will celebrate the most impactful moments in the World Cup so far, celebrating key moments from the qualification that captivated the world. Once the quarter-finals arrive, FIFA fans will be greeted by a new class of FUT World Cup phenoms, elevating the performance of some of football’s brightest stars.

Finally, with the World Cup over, FIFA 23 will celebrate the best performing players from across the journey by crowning them members of the Team of the Tournament and rewarding them with permanent items.

All of this will be available for free* to FIFA 23 fans on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One starting November 9th, with FUT updates starting on November 11th. The excitement will continue next summer as the women take to the stage for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, with more details on this game update to be shared in the future.

of EA SPORTS FIFA Mobile FIFA World Cup 2022 Tournament mode, coming November 8, 2022, will allow fans to earn rewards based on their progress in the tournament and the difficulty selected by completing the Tournament. The rewards will be used in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 live event.

Once the live event starts on November 17th onwards, players can earn special World Cup players to win the tournament that they can add to them FIFA Mobile The last team.

*Requires FIFA 23 (sold separately), all game updates, internet connection and an EA account.

** Requires internet to download. Device specifications: https://help.ea.com/en/help/fifa/fifa-mobile/device-coverage-for-fifa-mobile/#new-season-specs

FIFA 23 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 assets are available for download on the official EA press site at PRESS.EA.COM.

