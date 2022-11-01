Ramona News Briefs: Soroptimist International Participates in ‘Dream Big Campaign’





Members of Soroptimist International of Ramona are participating in the global organizations Dream Big Campaign to raise money for educational programs for women and girls. The campaign’s goal is to raise $15 million by August 2023 to support the grand goal of helping half a million women worldwide, Soroptimist Country Manager Susan Gilbey said. Gilbey, a former Soroptimist governor in the Desert Coast Region, whose territory includes San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange and Imperial counties, shared the campaign’s vision with members of the Ramona Club at Pamo Valley Winery on Oct. 26. The heart of the Dream Big Campaign focuses on supporting the Soroptimists Live Your Dream program which provides financial assistance for educational and training services to women in need and the Dream It, Be It program which provides career support and mentoring for girls aged 14 to 17 . Dream programs are at the core of the campaign because education and training opportunities are essential to help young men and women in challenging situations overcome obstacles, Gilbey said. As an example, she said if a woman lives in a situation of domestic violence, but she has no education or means to support herself and her family, she can stay in an abusive relationship. Dream’s programs are life-changing, they help women lead fulfilling and sustainable lives, she said. It is a very powerful effort when we all work together. The campaign aims to increase the number of women served by Dream Awards; increasing public awareness of Soroptimist programs; gain greater recognition by promoting the clubs’ influences; and continue ongoing efforts to empower and help girls and women, Gilbey said. For more information, visit soroptimist.org or dreambig.soroptimist.org. Ramona Sportsmens Club provides updates about activities At the Oct. 11 meeting, leaders of the Ramona Sports Club expressed appreciation to the community for its support in the months following the club’s suspension. And they said they were pleased to see returning members and new faces each month. Angela Liewen was elected vice president of the board at the meeting. Liewen, a Ramona resident since 2003, is active in local shooting matches and martial arts. She said she looks forward to helping the club, especially in its efforts to build a range. Angela Lieben is vice president of the Ramona Sportsmens Clubs. (Courtesy Charlene Pulsonetti) Due to the busy holiday season, in-person appointments will be postponed until January 10th. In the meantime, the club’s board and committees will continue to work on their goals and provide updates via ramonasc.org and facebook.com/ramonasportsmensclub. The range crew, which is led by club treasurer Chuck Smith, has held regular meetings separate from general meetings. They have discussed grant and funding options and reviewed the draft proposal to ensure that it is consistent with current US Forest Service requirements as established prior to 2020. Earlier this month, club president Dwight Webster, Chuck Smith and Charlene Pulsonetti met with representatives of the Cleveland National Forest and Palomar Ranger of the US Forest Service to help prepare for a proposal submission and potential partnership. Before the new year, the clubs aim to line up educational and entertainment programs related to shooting sports and other outdoor activities. Ideas are welcome, please email [email protected] For information, follow the Ramona Sportsmens Club on social media and sign up for its email newsletters, visit ramonasc.org.

