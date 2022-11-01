The economic impact of Ontario International Airport is felt across the region, new study shows

The economic impact report was released during the State of the Airport event, celebrating ONT’s sixth anniversary under local ownership

ONTARIO, California., November 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ontario The International Airport (ONT) is an economic engine for Southern Californiagenerating 3.8 billion dollars a year in business, supporting 27,800 jobs and serving as the hub of a global logistics network that produces 17.8 billion dollars in economic production, a new study shows.



Southern California’s Ontario International Airport has a regional economic impact of $3.8 billion.



The analysis, from Oxford Economics, was released Tuesday as more than 300 Inland Empire officials, industry leaders and friends of ONT celebrated the aviation gateway’s sixth anniversary under local ownership. The airport status event was displayed of Ontario impressive expansion of flights, destinations and customer amenities over the past six years, its emergence as one of the top 10 cargo airports in North America and its role as an economic driver throughout IE and Southern California.

“As we believed on this day six years ago, Ontario International is more than an airport. It is the heart of one of the fastest growing population and economic centers in the US, providing a foundation for sustained economic growth for years to come. hereafter. And it is the public treasure that we have provided for it City of Ontario AND San Bernardino County“, he said Alan D. WapnerPresident of Ontario The Board of Commissioners of the International Airport Authority (OIAA) and the Mayor pro City of Ontario.

The Oxford Economics study involved about a year of research, concluding that the overall impact of economic activity on ONT from airport operations, airlines and their suppliers, government employees, airport concessions and logistics companies totaled . 3.8 billion dollars as of 2022. This includes 2.7 billion dollars in visitor spending, Oxford reported.

“Ontario The International Airport plays an integral role in the economy Southern California region, particularly in and around the Inland Empire,” the report said, adding that ONT’s economic impact includes 2.2 billion dollars in the regional gross domestic product (GDP), which supports 27,800 jobs and results in 571 million dollars one year in local, state and federal taxes.

Oxford also looked at ONT’s role as a supply chain hub, analyzing logistics activity in the eight postcodes adjacent to the airport. The results put Ontario International at the center of a global network that counts 17.8 billion dollars in economic production, 9.9 billion dollars of GDP, 122,200 jobs and 2.3 billion dollars in local, state and federal taxes.

“The economic impact of Ontario The International Airport is felt throughout the region and around the world. We are excited to share our story with the communities and stakeholders we serve and look forward to building our position as the gateway of choice for millions of Southern Californians,” said the OIAA CEO. Atif Elkadi.

Since the return of ONT to local ownership on November 1, 2016, passenger volumes are up nearly 33%, despite the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on global air travel. This year’s total number of passengers is expected to reach 5.8 million, the highest level since 2008. of Ontario 11 domestic and international airlines in November 2022 offers 479 weekly departures and more than 75,000 airline seats to more than two dozen popular nonstop destinations. This is an increase of 18.9% in departures and 43.4% in places since 2016.

In recent years, ONT’s cargo facilities have experienced double-digit growth in commercial freight shipments as demand for consumer goods, household supplies and other daily necessities increased significantly among consumers. Freight and commercial mail shipments are approximately 75 tons per month, 57% more than 2016.

“The Inland Empire is home to one of the most important supply chain networks in the world, and Ontario International is at the heart of that,” said. Curt HagmanCommissioner and Chairman of the OIAA San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors.

The State of the Airport event also featured an engaging conversation with him Barry L. Biffle, chief executive of Frontier Airlines, a five-year tenant of ONT that operates 45 flights a week to six U.S. destinations. The discussion was moderated by the award-winning author Scott McCartneyTravel Editor Emeritus of The Wall Street Journal and writer of the Journal’s popular “Middle Seat” column, which was a must-read for travel enthusiasts for two decades.

McCartney and Biffle discussed the airline industry’s pandemic recovery, the future of global air travel and Frontier’s plans for air travel from ONT.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent flyers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown The angels in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport that provides nonstop commercial service to more than two dozen major airports in the US, Mexico, central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, I tweetAND Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 with an agreement on joint powers between City of Ontario and the District of San Bernardino to provide general direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of Southern California the economy and residents of the airport’s four-county catchment area. OIAA commissioners are Ontario Major Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Mayor of Riverside Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County OVERSEER Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA media contact:

Steve Lambert(909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport