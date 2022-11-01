Brazil: Guaranteeing human rights must be a priority during the transition period





The presidential elections in Brazil ended on Sunday night, October 30. According to official information published by the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE), candidate Luiz Incio da Silva was elected with 50.90% of the vote, against 49.10% for the re-election of candidate Jair Messias Bolsonaro. Blank and invalid votes accounted for 4.59% of the total. Amnesty International warns that human rights must be a priority in the government’s transition period. The elections were characterized by threats to the civil rights of the Brazilian people. There were serious complaints that the Federal Highway Police did not respect the decisions of the TSE and carried out at least 560 inspection operations on vehicles carrying out the public transport of voters on Sunday. In addition to obstacles to the free transit of citizens, the elections were marked by the spread of fake news, the statements of President Jair Bolsonaro and the actions of other public authorities that created fears about the integrity of state institutions and respect for the outcome of the elections. Episodes of political violence were repeated. People denounced electoral harassment in their workplaces, members of religious communities denounced situations of being forced to demonstrate in defense of human rights, candidates and ordinary citizens suffered physical aggression or were killed for exercising their right to freedom of expression. expression. Journalists were also attacked and intimidated, and indigenous communities were deprived of their right to political participation. This scenario points to challenges that go beyond the election period and pose risks to the human rights of citizens in Brazil. Amnesty International monitored and reported episodes of intimidation and political violence across the country during the election period and will continue to monitor the federal government’s transition process. This process must be developed in accordance with the Federal Constitution, the institutions of the rule of law and international standards of human rights. During this period, two documents were published that reveal the political violence to which the Brazilian population has been subjected. On the eve of the first round of elections in 2022, Amnesty International presented the document Political violence: Human rights violations in the 2022 election period. The organization collected 42 human rights violations that occurred in the 90 days before the first day of voting. In the campaign period before the second round of elections, Amnesty International identified two cases of political violence per day. The cases are collected in the document “Intimidation as a Method: Violence and Threats to Male and Female Voters in 2022“.

