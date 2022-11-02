Illinois International News





The University of Illinois System and the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) have established a joint one-year seed research grant program beginning in the 2022-23 academic year. This program will finance projects in three thematic areas: Food and Health; Water; Energy. The main goal is to contribute to solving problems related to poverty, the environment and sustainable well-being. Interdisciplinary approaches will be particularly welcome. This Request for Proposals seeks proposals for funding under this joint program. Only joint proposals with at least one principal investigator from each university will be eligible to apply for funding under this program. Only tenure-track faculty may serve as principal investigators. All proposals will be evaluated by a joint review committee of faculty and scientists appointed by the President of the University of Illinois System and the Chancellor of the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México or their designees. The decisions of the joint review committee will be final. Both universities will have an equal number of members in this committee. The evaluation criteria will include: technical quality,

the importance of the topic,

degree of cooperation and interaction,

evidence of previous collaborative work,

participation of graduate and/or undergraduate students. Each institution is investing $100,000 in this collaborative research program for one year. Initial funds are not transferable between institutions. Each university will fund only its principal investigators participating in joint proposals selected by the joint review committee. A proposal may have a budget request of no more than $40,000 combined, resulting in 5 joint awards per year. The $20,000 limit provided by each institution for each selected project must be used no later than December 31, 2023. Submissions should be in accordance with the attached outline, including a timeline for completing the various tasks related to the project. Applications will have a limit of four (4) pages, excluding the title page, references and appendices. Proposals must be submitted by December 15, 2022 in English and Spanish as a single PDF document to the e-mail address [email protected] and complete the web tool form https://go.illinois.edu/UNAM-UI. The Illinois Mexican and Mexican American Student Initiative (I-MMAS) and UNAM’s Scientific Research Coordination will jointly manage the entire proposal request process. Results will be available by January 31, 2023. Funds will be available by February 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blogs.illinois.edu/view/6758/540876166 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos