2022 Third Quarter Earnings Report





On November 1, 2022, we reported our third quarter 2022 results. “Our third quarter performance demonstrates the resilience of our food categories, the strength of our brands, broad-based net revenue growth in our emerging and developed markets, effective price execution and solid volume growth, giving us enabled us to increase the full year revenue and profit outlook,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Despite continued macro volatility, we remain focused on executing against our strategy and delivering on the items we can control, including supporting our brands and maintaining healthy volumes, while continuing to deliver strong dollar earnings growth and long-term stock returns.” Third quarter highlights Net income increased +8.1% driven by organic net income 1 growth of +12.1% with underlying Volume/Mix of +0.7%

Diluted EPS was $0.39, down 56.2%; Adjusted EPS 1 was $0.74, up +15.7% on a constant currency basis

Cash provided by operating activities year-to-date was $2.5 billion, a decrease of $0.2 billion compared to last year; Free cash flow 1 was $1.9 billion, $0.2 billion less than last year

Return of equity to shareholders was $3.3 billion year-to-date

Raised organic net income growth outlook to 10%+ and adjusted EPS growth outlook to 10%+

Closed acquisition of Clif Bar, helping to create $1+ billion annual global snack bar business

Closing the Ricolino acquisition, doubling the size of our business in Mexico

Announced an additional investment in the Cocoa Life program to reach a total of $1.0 billion and expand our goal to source all of our cocoa volume from Cocoa Life by 2030 Leadership announcements The company announced three new members of its senior management team: Frank Cervi has been named Chief Supply Chain Operations Officer. A proven leader with more than 30 years of global supply chain experience, Cervi most recently served as the company’s head of supply chain strategy.

Daniel Ramos has been appointed Chief Research and Development Officer, effective November 8. Ramos is a seasoned global executive with more than 25 years of expertise in R&D and customer-focused innovation. He joins Mondelz International from the Estée Lauder Companies, where he had a strong focus on advancing sustainable packaging initiatives.

Javier Polit, the company’s Chief Digital and Information Officer, is now serving on Mondelz’s International Leadership Team – providing enhanced strategic oversight as the company advances its commitment to becoming a digital food leader. For more information, see our press release here. 1. Organic Net Income, Adjusted Gross Profit (and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin), Adjusted Operating Income (and Adjusted Operating Income Margin), Adjusted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Amounts Presentation in constant currency are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the press release for more information.

