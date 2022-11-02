International
Northeast Dairy Link: International News for 11/2/2022
Below is a sample of international news articles that may affect the North East dairy industry. Collected for 11/2/2022 Northeast Dairy Connection.
AU: Milk prices to rise as farmers struggle with floods, pandemic, cost of living
AU: Floods, pandemics, wars and market forces: what’s driving up the price of milk
CAN: The Ontario Winter Agricultural Fair makes dairy education an important feature
DK: Reducing sugar: Lactase grown directly in milk can create naturally sweet yogurt
IE: Some dairy farmers lose out due to fixed price milk contracts
IE: Impossible emissions? The dairy farm aims to reduce methane by 80 percent
IN: Haryana Dairy Cooperative sees all-time high profit
NL: High-tech fermented milk: DSM uses AI to boost yogurt innovation
New Zealand: Apply animal effluent to land with care to avoid adverse effects on ground and surface water
AU: Power outages are affecting agriculture in Ukraine
UK: Welsh ag policy is ‘inhibitory’ for dairy farmers
UK: Fury over Spilled Milk: Behind the Scenes of Animal Rebellion
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
