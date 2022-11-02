International
SBS Upfront – The rise of international news
SBS is celebrating a successful six months since the launch of its dedicated multilingual news channel, SBS WorldWatch.
The network used its Upfront 2023 event to highlight the expansion of its international news offering, including bulletins in the major South Asian languages Gujarati and Malayalam added to its SBS WorldWatch channel line-up.
It has also added nine new English programs across the wider SBS network on SBS and SBS VICELAND, also available on SBS On Demand.
SBS WorldWatch was launched in May 2022 as an over-the-air channel dedicated to providing Australians with access to news from around the world in languages other than English, with bulletins from leading international broadcasters. The channel expanded SBS’s international and multilingual news offering, ensuring the SBS audience is better served than ever before, including SBS News (SBS News in Arabic) and SBS News (SBS News in Mandarin) , SBS’s prime-time news programs every weeknight serving Australia’s diverse Arabic and Mandarin communities.
The launch of the channel has also enabled SBS to significantly increase the number of international news bulletins across the network with SBS WorldWatch adding two new international news bulletins in Gujarati and Malayalam from Indian Public Broadcaster Doordarshan (DD).
These two newsletters have been added to better serve Australia’s growing news audience, as Gujarati speakers have increased by 54% since the 2016 Australian Census and Malayalam speakers by 48% over the same period.
With 13 new news bulletins on the SBS network and SBS On Demand, the changes allow popular programs to enjoy prime time or extended broadcast throughout the week.
Director of news and current affairs, Mandi Wicks, said: With the launch of SBS WorldWatch, the SBS network has undergone a wider reprogramming of our multilingual television news across the network, now offering 66 news bulletins from 49 different broadcasters in 36 languages other than English. and 20 in English.
SBS WorldWatch gives audiences free-to-air and SBS On Demand more coverage and choice than ever before. It is great to see the positive response from the audience, which is reflected in the steady growth of the channels.
SBS continues to bring major international news bulletins in English across other channels on the network. Eleven new programs now appear on SBS and SBS VICELAND as well as being available on SBS On Demand, with SBS VICELAND adding Fiji One News; Te Ao with Moana from New Zealand’s Mori Television; The National from CBC, from Canada; APTN National News from Canada’s Indigenous network, Aboriginal Peoples Television Network; TRT World Newshour from Turkey; Indian Country Today news from the US Indigenous network, IndiJ Public Media; and ABC Nightline from ABC America.
SBS has also added ANC’s The World Tonight from the Philippines; BBC News at 10; DD India from India’s Public Broadcaster Doordarhan and a weekly show from APAC Network, a Brisbane-based news startup in the Asia-Pacific.
At the heart of the SBS WorldWatch offering are SBS’s flagship half-hour nightly news bulletins in Mandarin and Arabic, produced in-house, serving the two largest non-English audiences in the country
SBS WorldWatch executive producer Paul Williams said: Six months on from our launch SBS WorldWatch has been delighted with how viewers are engaging with the new content and we will continue to build and adapt our offering to best meet the needs of our growing audience.
SBS WorldWatch reaches more than 400,000 viewers* per month and growing. It has cemented itself as the home of world language news in Australia.
SBS WorldWatch builds on SBS’s commitment to delivering comprehensive news and information across its network – in English through SBS World News and in more than 60 languages across SBS radio services, podcasting and digital platforms – and multilingual services that has provided Australians for over 45 years.
