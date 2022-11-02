FSU trumpets global reach as it celebrates International Education Month

More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic froze international travel, administrators of global programs for international and U.S.-based students at Florida State University have a message: We’re back.

And then some.

As we observe International Education Month, FSU is seeing the number of international students and those applying for study abroad programs surpass pre-pandemic levels. The university kicked off International Education Month on Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Globe Auditorium, with opening remarks from FSU President Richard McCullough followed by The Going Global Showcase.

As a Top 20 public university, we believe that providing opportunities for global engagement and fostering a rich multicultural environment are essential to student and faculty success, McCullough said.

FSU boasts study centers in London; Florence, Italy; and Valencia, Spain; and a campus in Panama City, Panama. Last summer the university offered study abroad opportunities in Paris, France; Prague, Czech Republic; Dresden, Germany; Oxford, England; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Cetamura del Chianti, Italy.

McCullough has made FSU’s national reputation with a Top 20 ranking by US News & World Report for four consecutive years a top priority, and central to that is the university’s reputation abroad.

This includes the growing global reputation of its faculty members, many of whom collaborate internationally and publish research that boasts worldwide reach and recognition. It also includes the work of FSU-based entities such as the Center for Global Engagement and the Learning Systems Institute.

Administrators say two main factors drive FSU’s international reputation: the programs and people the university sends abroad and, conversely, the experiences and impressions of visiting international students and scholars.

That dynamic is at the forefront of university planning, McCullough said.

Increasing international engagement and cultural competence are key components of our strategic plan as we look ahead to the next five years, he said. In particular, we are looking at increasing international research collaborations, strengthening mutual academic exchanges, and creating and implementing a communication strategy to highlight our internationalization efforts and increase FSU’s national and international recognition.

Cindy Green, director of FSU’s Center for Global Engagement, or CGE, said 1,850 international students enrolled for the fall semester, marking a slight increase over pre-pandemic numbers.

And Jim Pitts, director of International Programs, said his office tracked the second-highest number of students ever in study abroad programs last summer, despite a current pause in the countries of China and Russia.

Green said CGEs’ in-person events, such as the International Coffee Hour, have also seen an increase in participation. That weekly event is drawing up to 500 participants, more than double the numbers from three years ago, Green said.

It’s like people are so happy to have events to attend, she said.

Green noted that participation in global exchanges that involve students studying for at least one semester at one of FSU’s 45 international partner institutions is also growing. Thirty-three students participated in 2021-2022, with 48 scheduled to participate in 2022-2023.

Pittssaid a recent social mix of FSU International Programs staff and current students helped underscore the demand. 330 students participated in the activity, almost three times the expected number.

Students are ready to go, Pitts said. They are excited and the appetite to study abroad, to learn new ways of thinking, new cultures and new languages ​​is renewed.

FSUs international work extends beyond student programs.

For more than 50 years, FSU’s Institute of Learning Systems has played a consistent role in strengthening the university’s international standing and the impact it can have on the world.

LSI’s mission is to improve human life through education, and its work has reached more than 40 countries on five continents. Her expertise in literacy, instructional design and curriculum development, teacher training, educational technology, and higher education capacity building all address students from kindergarten up.

The institute has played a key role in the development of national education programs around the world, including South Korea, which is universally recognized as one of the best education systems in the world.

When we can make a small difference, make a small impact, but that impact is on the current and future students of an entire nation, that’s very powerful and what makes us so passionate about what we do, said Director of LSI Rabieh Razzouk. To want to help others and then to be able to see that effect, not just now, but to know that it will be here after we are gone, there is nothing more satisfying.

LSI offers more than 1,000 online lessons for students and teachers, including training and classroom lessons, and when the pandemic hit, the institute made them all freely available online, ready for use by teachers and students around the world .

The tutorials served more than 25 million educators, parents and students and logged more than 120 million resource views during the pandemic, Razzouk said.

With this work and support, he said, FSU is like a beacon of light.

For more information about International Education Month at FSU, visit https://global.fsu.edu/iem.