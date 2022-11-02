Which teams are playing international friendlies before the 2022 World Cup? Fixtures and results before the Qatar tournament

With the 2022 World Cup in Qatar being played later than usual in the year, teams have an even shorter window to prepare their players.

Club football in Europe will continue until November 13 with the tournament officially kicking off just one week later.

This means that most teams will come together less than seven days before they begin their World Cup campaigns.

Friendly matches are usually a key part of World Cup build-up, but Qatar 2022 means that not every team has chosen to play them.

Which teams will play friendlies before the 2022 World Cup?

Just over half of the 32 qualified teams have scheduled official friendlies to be played in the weeks leading up to the 2022 World Cup.

England, France, the USA and Australia have all opted against hosting such matches.

Of the teams that have completed an official friendly, Saudi Arabia will be the busiest and are scheduled to play three matches before the start of the World Cup.

Iraq has been favored as a suitable opponent for the pre-World Cup friendlies with four teams competing in Qatar lining up matches against them.

World Cup squads with confirmed friendlies:

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Cameroon

Costa Rica

Iran

South Korea

Canada

Ecuador

Belgium

Argentina

Germany

croatia

poland

Ghana

Switzerland

Japan

Spain

Portugal

Serbia

When will the friendlies before the World Cup be played?

Friendly dates leading up to the World Cup are at the discretion of each nation and largely depend on where their players are stationed.

Saudi Arabia, for example, will play their first friendly on November 6 with their national league suspended on October 17.

Other sides will have to wait until European leagues officially release their players on November 14 if the majority of their squad is made up of players from such competitions.

Most of the friendlies will be played on November 16 and 17, while the final friendly involving a World Cup squad will take place on November 18.

Matches and results of international friendlies