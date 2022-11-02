Connect with us

Which teams are playing international friendlies before the 2022 World Cup? Fixtures and results before the Qatar tournament

With the 2022 World Cup in Qatar being played later than usual in the year, teams have an even shorter window to prepare their players.

Club football in Europe will continue until November 13 with the tournament officially kicking off just one week later.

This means that most teams will come together less than seven days before they begin their World Cup campaigns.

Friendly matches are usually a key part of World Cup build-up, but Qatar 2022 means that not every team has chosen to play them.

MORE: Complete World Cup 2022 schedule | World Cup prize money reaches a new level

Which teams will play friendlies before the 2022 World Cup?

Just over half of the 32 qualified teams have scheduled official friendlies to be played in the weeks leading up to the 2022 World Cup.

England, France, the USA and Australia have all opted against hosting such matches.

Of the teams that have completed an official friendly, Saudi Arabia will be the busiest and are scheduled to play three matches before the start of the World Cup.

Iraq has been favored as a suitable opponent for the pre-World Cup friendlies with four teams competing in Qatar lining up matches against them.

World Cup squads with confirmed friendlies:

  • Saudi Arabia
  • Mexico
  • Cameroon
  • Costa Rica
  • Iran
  • South Korea
  • Canada
  • Ecuador
  • Belgium
  • Argentina
  • Germany
  • croatia
  • poland
  • Ghana
  • Switzerland
  • Japan
  • Spain
  • Portugal
  • Serbia
Saudi Arabia

When will the friendlies before the World Cup be played?

Friendly dates leading up to the World Cup are at the discretion of each nation and largely depend on where their players are stationed.

Saudi Arabia, for example, will play their first friendly on November 6 with their national league suspended on October 17.

Other sides will have to wait until European leagues officially release their players on November 14 if the majority of their squad is made up of players from such competitions.

Most of the friendlies will be played on November 16 and 17, while the final friendly involving a World Cup squad will take place on November 18.

Matches and results of international friendlies

date Match/Result
The Sun, November 6 Saudi Arabia vs Iceland
Tuesday, November. 8 Mexico vs. Iraq
Wednesday, November. 9 Cameroon vs Jamaica
Wednesday, November. 9 Costa Rica vs Nigeria
Thursday, November. 10 Panama v Saudi Arabia
Thursday, November. 10 Iran vs. Nicaragua
Friday, November. 11 South Korea vs Iceland
Friday, November. 11 Bahrain vs. Canada
Saturday, November. 12 Iraq vs Ecuador
Tuesday, November. 15 Iraq v Belgium
Wednesday, November. 16 United Arab Emirates vs Argentina
Wednesday, November. 16 Oman v Germany
Wednesday, November. 16 Saudi Arabia vs. Croatia
Wednesday, November. 16 Poland vs Chile
Wednesday, November. 16 Mexico vs. Sweden
Thursday, November. 17 Ghana vs Switzerland
Thursday, November. 17 Japan vs. Canada
Thursday, November. 17 Iraq vs. Costa Rica
Thursday, November. 17 Jordan vs Spain
Thursday, November. 17 Portugal vs Nigeria
Friday, November. 18 Cameroon vs Panama
Friday, November. 18 Belgium vs Egypt
Friday, November. 18 Bahrain vs Serbia

