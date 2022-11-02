UNK students to share their cuisine, cultures during annual International Food Festival – UNK News







148 KEARNEY Campus and community members can experience cuisine and culture from around the world during an upcoming University of Nebraska at Kearney event. The 45th annual Scott D. Morris International Food and Culture Festival is scheduled for November 13th from 6-8pm at the UNK Health and Sports Center. There is no cost to participate. Organized by UNKs International Student Association, the family-friendly event features food from 10 different countries along with traditional and modern performances, informational booths, games and other fun activities. It is a way to bring together people from different parts of the world to celebrate diversity and promote cultural awareness. The International Food and Culture Festival gives students a chance to be themselves and express themselves in their home countries while sharing the same joy with people who might not know about their culture, said Tariro Chinhamo, a specialist in in construction management from Zimbabwe and vice president of the International Students Association. I am part of the food festival because I like to learn about different cultures and I also like to share with other people, making them see life from a different perspective and breaking common misconceptions, Chinhamo added. Dozens of students participate in the International Food and Culture Festival, which usually attracts around 2,000 guests. This year’s menu includes dishes from China (tomato and fried eggs), Colombia (grilled corn cake), Germany (potato salad and meatballs), India (flattened rice), Japan (Japanese pancakes), Nepal (chicken choila), Oman (beef kebab), South Korea (bulgogi), Spain (Spanish omelette) and Sudan (falafel). Participants receive a free cookbook so they can make the recipes at home. Participating in the International Food and Culture Festival has been an incredible experience. It has given me an amazing opportunity to learn more about the different cuisines and cultures represented here at UNK, said International Student Association President Jashna Samuel, a biology major from India. I am so grateful to be a part of this committee, working alongside these wonderful people for this phenomenal event. The festival is part of International Education Week at UNK, a campus-wide celebration of international students and the many benefits of international education and exchange. Sponsored by Morris Printing Group of Kearney, UNK LoperNites, Pepsi Fund and UNK International Education Office. Facebook

