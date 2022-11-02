Casting doubt that Suzuki will return to international racing





The Hamamatsu brand sent shockwaves through grand prix racing earlier this year by announcing the end of its factory involvement in MotoGP, despite winning the title in 2020 with Joan Mir. With Suzuki also preparing to end its factory support for the multiple EWC title-winning SERT outfit, it will leave the brand without any representation in any major international motorcycle series in 2023. SERT rider Gregg Black (1) leads the early stages of the Suzuka 8 Hours ahead of factory rivals Kawasaki (10) and Honda (33) Denning served as team manager for the final years of Suzuki’s previous tenure in MotoGP, taking over the role at the end of 2004 and staying on board until the firm withdrew from grand prix racing at the end of the 2011 season. Since then he has focused on running the family-owned Crescent Racing team in WSBK, first with the Suzuki-backed works before moving to become the Yamaha factory team in 2016. Having already experienced Suzuki’s withdrawal from MotoGP once, Denning said his reaction to the news of the brand leaving again was one of “more disappointment than surprise” in an interview with the German edition of Motorsport.com. “I’ve been there before, the way it was [Shinichi] sahara-san [MotoGP project leader]who is going through it for the second time,” Denning continued. “At the beginning of a five-year contract with Dorna, a few days away from signing a contract with a knight t.there is no connection between Suzuki’s racing program and senior management. “At the end of the day, I’m a Suzuki fan, we [Crescent] we still have a Suzuki shop in the UK, which we’ve had since 1963. So not too surprised, just disappointed.” Alvaro Bautista was Suzuki’s sole rider in 2011 when the brand withdrew from MotoGP Suzuki’s withdrawal from MotoGP comes as speculation mounts over the future of its GSX-R1000 road bike, which is expected to fall foul of new European emissions restrictions next year. Although Suzuki has not had a factory presence in WSBK since 2015, a new version of the GSX-R1000 was homologated in 2017 and remains eligible for the series through the 2026 season. The GSX-R600 and GSXR-750 models are also World Supersport homologated, although neither is currently used. Asked if he expected a future return to Suzuki racing, Denning replied:Maybe no. They still have good road bike models, and they are nice bikes, but Suzuki’s appeal will continue to decline. “I think it’s a very short-sighted approach from senior management. But I’m not surprised.” Alex Lowes (pictured) and Randy de Puniet were Suzuki’s final WSBK riders in 2015

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.motorsport.com/wsbk/news/denning-suzuki-international-racing-gsxr/10353698/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos