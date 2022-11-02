Halloween crackdown investigators raid police stations across Seoul





CNN

–



Investigators probing the mob rampage that killed 156 people during South Korea’s Halloween celebrations raided police stations across Seoul on Wednesday.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said investigators raided eight of its offices and seized internal reports and documents related to reports made by members of the public to the 112 emergency line.

Among the offices raided was the Yongsan District Police Station, which oversees the nightlife district of Itaewon, where the crash took place.

The raids came as Korean authorities face mounting pressure and public anger, with witnesses saying there was little or no crowd control in Itaewon on the night of the crash, despite police receiving warnings well in advance.

Saturday’s deadly stampede took place in a stretch of narrow alleyways, where witnesses described being unable to move or breathe as the massive crowd gathered on a street no more than 4 meters wide. It has since emerged that members of the public had called police to warn of overcrowding hours before the first deaths were reported.

Wednesday’s raids were carried out by a special investigative unit set up just a day earlier by the National Police Agency (NPA) to investigate the disaster.

The NPA said on Wednesday it had suspended the chief of the Yongsan police station, one of the closest police stations to the crash site.

Chief Lee Im-jae cannot perform his normal duties given the situation, the NPA said, adding that his successor would be announced later in the day.

Records provided to CNN by the NPA show that police received at least 11 calls from people in Itaewon worried about the possibility of a mob clash four hours before the incident.

The first call came in at 6:34 p.m., when a caller warned: It looks really dangerous, I’m afraid people might get crushed.

Another caller less than two hours later asked for traffic control, saying there were so many people packed into Itaewon’s narrow alleys that they kept falling and getting hurt.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, NPA chief Yoon Hee-keun admitted for the first time that police had made mistakes in their response.

There were a number of reports on the police emergency hotline indicating the seriousness of (the situation) shortly before the accident happened, he said. According to reports, a large crowd gathered before the accident and police hotline reports were informed of the danger.

He added that the police response to emergency calls was inadequate and that he felt a heavy responsibility as head of the agency.

It was at Tuesday’s press conference that he announced the creation of the special investigative unit that carried out the raids on Wednesday.

The unit would reveal the truth transparently, Yoon promised.

Other government bodies have also admitted they are unprepared. The Interior Ministry said on Monday that it had no guidelines for dealing with the surge in crowds because it was not caused by a single event with a single organizer.

One of the reasons (for the disaster) was a lack of deep institutional knowledge and consideration for crowd management, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Tuesday.

He added that even if more police were deployed, they could be ineffective because we don’t have a crowd management system.