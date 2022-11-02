Marine Science Advancing across the Western Indian Ocean





Seagrasses form critical habitats around the world by supporting global fisheries, stabilizing coastlines, reducing the impacts of storm surges and hosting a variety of marine life, including turtles, dugongs and even sharks. It also helps sequester carbon in the underlying sediment; Left undisturbed, this carbon can remain locked up for decades or longer. However, despite the importance of ecosystems and the presence of seagrass in coastal waters almost everywhere in the world, less than 20% of the world’s seagrass meadows have been fully mapped. And in many cases scientific information about seagrass lags behind that of other coastal wetland ecosystems: mangroves and salt marshes. The good news, which scientists reported last month at a meeting of the Western Indian Ocean Marine Science Association (WIOMSA), is that there is rapid progress in seagrass research in the Western Indian Ocean, a grassland area abundant and varied with seaweed. Scientists from across the region gathered in Gqeberha, South Africa, to share new findings, discuss projects and form new research partnerships between the many fields within the marine sciences that affect seagrass. Dr. Jacqueline Uku, a regional seaweed researcher and outgoing president of WIOMSA, noted that seaweeds form a key ecosystem in the Western Indian Ocean, one that underpins local fisheries supporting the livelihoods and food security of millions of people. , even those who are far from the coast. Scientific meetings, such as WIOMSA, provide an opportunity for researchers to come together under a common vision to advance science about critical marine habitats. Participants at last months meeting presented several projects, including approaches to remote seagrass mapping as a step towards including seagrass in climate policy; for example, in the Seychelles, an island nation in East Africa with extensive seagrass meadows, a multi-partner collaborative project funded by The Pew Charitable Trusts developed the country’s first field-validated seagrass map and carbon assessment. The results helped inform the country’s commitment to protect all of its seagrass meadows by 2030 as part of its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to The Paris Agreementthe landmark international climate change treaty that emerged from the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Members of the Seychelles Seagrass Research Project at the October WIOMSA meeting in Gqeberha, South Africa. Pew Charitable Trusts Seagrass meadows, mangrove forests and salt marshes are currently the only marine ecosystems recognized by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change for the measurable contribution they can make towards mitigation commitments. Because seagrass protection and restoration are considered nature-based solutions to climate change, countries can consider seagrass conservation alongside emission reduction plans to meet their mitigation targets and climate adaptation. As a result, researchers across the Western Indian Ocean are keen to advance the science around seagrass mapping, species identification and health metrics to improve existing seagrass maps and build support for seagrass inclusion in local policies that manage fisheries, shipping and others. maritime activities as well as in international climate frameworks such as the NDCs. Seagrass mapping is becoming more sophisticated and accurate thanks to cloud computing technology and higher resolution imagery from satellites, offering a real opportunity to develop better maps on a global scale. This growing body of scientific work will enable better inclusion of seagrasses in local and regional policies, an important first step towards the conservation and management of this critical habitat. Stacy Baez works on The Pew Charitable Trusts coastal wetlands and coral reef protection project.

