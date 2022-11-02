With most votes now counted, Netanyahu looks poised to return as Israel’s leaderExBulletin



change the subtitles Amir Levy/Getty Images

Amir Levy/Getty Images

TEL AVIV In partnership with the far right, conservative Benjamin Netanyahu looks poised to return to power as Israel’s prime minister, with the majority of votes now counted in the country’s tight race.

It is a blow to Israel’s bloc of anti-Netanyahu parties, led by centrist Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who ousted Netanyahu last year after he spent more than a decade in power and currently faces trial for alleged corruption.

“We are on the verge of a very big victory,” Netanyahu, known by his nickname Bibi, told supporters after exit polls were released. They chanted, “Bibi, King of Israel.”

His right-wing Likud party is the clear favorite. His main ally, the far-right Religious Zionism party, scored a historic victory in Tuesday’s vote, becoming the third largest party in the country. Together with Orthodox Jewish parties, they are likely to be able to form a stable right-wing governing majority in parliament.

Netanyahu’s victory is likely because two small left-wing parties may not have received enough votes to enter parliament: the Arab nationalist party Balad and the liberal pro-LGBTQ party Meretz. If these two parties had received enough votes, the race could have resulted in a stalemate and a repeat election.

Counting of votes may end later on Wednesday or Thursday. Next week, Netanyahu is likely to be named in an attempt to form a government.

Netanyahu consolidated the right-wing vote by campaigning against the ruling coalition that ousted him, which included an Arab political party for the first time in Israel’s history. He called for returning “national pride” to a Jewish state and imposing tougher law enforcement against Palestinians and Palestinian citizens of Israel.

“My hopes were that the Jewish people would win and Judaism would win, and we won in the end,” says Netanyahu voter Haim Asher. “It doesn’t really matter who is prime minister. We want a Jewish identity in the country.”



change the subtitles Mostafa Alkharouf / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Mostafa Alkharouf / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

After the exit polls were released, far-right leaders danced with supporters at campaign headquarters. “Death to terrorists,” chanted activists during a speech by Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right politician hostile to the Palestinians. Netanyahu has promised to appoint him as a cabinet minister.

For the Palestinians, the elections have turned out to be a major disappointment.

“I woke up to a nightmare. It’s such a difficult morning for all of us,” said Asmaa Alkadi, 32, a Palestinian Arab citizen of Israel and activist with group promoting Arab-Jewish equality. After her attempt to get out the vote in the Arab communities, she says she is considering leaving the group, disappointed by the election results.

“All the time I held hope, and I really believed that I can do my job, I can make our lives better, I can gather people, I can bring people together,” says Alkadi. “But I’m sorry to tell you that I feel disconnected from reality and Israel is going to a sad, dark and bad place.”



change the subtitles Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

A hard-right Netanyahu-led government is poised to introduce sweeping changes to judicial checks and balances that could help Netanyahu avoid jail time in his corruption trial, says Yohanan Plesner, director of the nonpartisan Institute of Democracy in Israel.

“It is a government expected to have an unprecedented agenda that, if implemented, will contribute to an erosion of Israeli democracy,” says Plesner.

Anti-Netanyahu voters have posted grim memes on social media.

“It’s kind of desperate,” says Marik Shtern, a political analyst and disaffected voter. “The country is going in a very clear direction of nationalism and religious extremism … but we will be fine. The problem will be with the Palestinian citizens of Israel, the Palestinians in the West Bank. All of them are in imminent danger. for the near future”.

Unlike Palestinian citizens living in Israel, Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza do not have voting rights in Israel.

In a statement, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said his people would suffer from Israeli policies regardless of who won the election.

“The difference between the Israeli sides,” he said, “is the same as the difference between Pepsi-Cola and Coca-Cola.”