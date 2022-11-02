International
With most votes now counted, Netanyahu looks poised to return as Israel’s leaderExBulletin
Amir Levy/Getty Images
TEL AVIV In partnership with the far right, conservative Benjamin Netanyahu looks poised to return to power as Israel’s prime minister, with the majority of votes now counted in the country’s tight race.
It is a blow to Israel’s bloc of anti-Netanyahu parties, led by centrist Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who ousted Netanyahu last year after he spent more than a decade in power and currently faces trial for alleged corruption.
“We are on the verge of a very big victory,” Netanyahu, known by his nickname Bibi, told supporters after exit polls were released. They chanted, “Bibi, King of Israel.”
His right-wing Likud party is the clear favorite. His main ally, the far-right Religious Zionism party, scored a historic victory in Tuesday’s vote, becoming the third largest party in the country. Together with Orthodox Jewish parties, they are likely to be able to form a stable right-wing governing majority in parliament.
Netanyahu’s victory is likely because two small left-wing parties may not have received enough votes to enter parliament: the Arab nationalist party Balad and the liberal pro-LGBTQ party Meretz. If these two parties had received enough votes, the race could have resulted in a stalemate and a repeat election.
Counting of votes may end later on Wednesday or Thursday. Next week, Netanyahu is likely to be named in an attempt to form a government.
Netanyahu consolidated the right-wing vote by campaigning against the ruling coalition that ousted him, which included an Arab political party for the first time in Israel’s history. He called for returning “national pride” to a Jewish state and imposing tougher law enforcement against Palestinians and Palestinian citizens of Israel.
“My hopes were that the Jewish people would win and Judaism would win, and we won in the end,” says Netanyahu voter Haim Asher. “It doesn’t really matter who is prime minister. We want a Jewish identity in the country.”
Mostafa Alkharouf / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images
After the exit polls were released, far-right leaders danced with supporters at campaign headquarters. “Death to terrorists,” chanted activists during a speech by Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right politician hostile to the Palestinians. Netanyahu has promised to appoint him as a cabinet minister.
For the Palestinians, the elections have turned out to be a major disappointment.
“I woke up to a nightmare. It’s such a difficult morning for all of us,” said Asmaa Alkadi, 32, a Palestinian Arab citizen of Israel and activist with group promoting Arab-Jewish equality. After her attempt to get out the vote in the Arab communities, she says she is considering leaving the group, disappointed by the election results.
“All the time I held hope, and I really believed that I can do my job, I can make our lives better, I can gather people, I can bring people together,” says Alkadi. “But I’m sorry to tell you that I feel disconnected from reality and Israel is going to a sad, dark and bad place.”
Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images
A hard-right Netanyahu-led government is poised to introduce sweeping changes to judicial checks and balances that could help Netanyahu avoid jail time in his corruption trial, says Yohanan Plesner, director of the nonpartisan Institute of Democracy in Israel.
“It is a government expected to have an unprecedented agenda that, if implemented, will contribute to an erosion of Israeli democracy,” says Plesner.
Anti-Netanyahu voters have posted grim memes on social media.
“It’s kind of desperate,” says Marik Shtern, a political analyst and disaffected voter. “The country is going in a very clear direction of nationalism and religious extremism … but we will be fine. The problem will be with the Palestinian citizens of Israel, the Palestinians in the West Bank. All of them are in imminent danger. for the near future”.
Unlike Palestinian citizens living in Israel, Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza do not have voting rights in Israel.
In a statement, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said his people would suffer from Israeli policies regardless of who won the election.
“The difference between the Israeli sides,” he said, “is the same as the difference between Pepsi-Cola and Coca-Cola.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/11/02/1133516979/israel-election-results-netanyahu
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]tmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- With most votes now counted, Netanyahu looks poised to return as Israel’s leaderExBulletin
- T20 World Cup LIVE: England v New Zealand Score, Commentary, Highlights & Updates – Live
- Lofgren: GOP dismisses Pelosi attack because crime problem enables violence
- NHL Star Helms Men’s Hockey Team
- Shehbaz Sharif meets Xi Jinping in Beijing
- Girls High School Tennis: Southern Section Playoff Results November 1
- Meet Andrea Martnez, Mexico’s first female college football kicker
- Radio amateurs support the Great ShakeOut 2022 competition in Puerto Rico
- Cricket-Buttlers captain in NZ victory promises great things for England
- Tim Farron asked three times if gay sex is a sin
- Trial begins for Paul Manafort’s financial dealings
- China – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Chinese President Xi Jinping, both agree to strengthen all-weather relations, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor