International
Carbon time bomb: climate crisis threatens to destroy Congo’s peatlands | Greenhouse gas emissions
Congo’s peatlands are a huge carbon time bomb that could be triggered by the climate crisis, research has shown.
Peatlands switched from storing carbon to releasing it into the atmosphere when the climate became drier 5,000 years ago, the study showed, before switching back to storing carbon 2,000 years ago.
Scientists are now worried that human-caused global warming could once again tip the fragile system, accelerating the climate crisis.
The peatlands, which lie in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of the Congo, are the largest in the tropics and cover 17 million hectares (42 million acres). They store a large amount of carbon equivalent to three years of global fossil fuel emissions. They are also threatened by deforestation and oil and gas exploitation.
We know today that these peatlands are very close to that tipping point where they can release billions of tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere, said Prof Simon Lewis, from the University of Leeds, UK and University College London, and a senior author of the study. We don’t know exactly how close, but we do know that for the past two decades, droughts have been getting longer in the center of the Congo Basin.
Our study brings a brutal warning from the past. This is an important message for world leaders gathered at the Cop27 climate talks.
Prof Corneille Ewango at the University of Kisangani in the Democratic Republic of Congo, who led the peat sampling expeditions, said: Peatlands are more vulnerable than we thought and everyone must play their part in protecting them. Polluting countries must quickly reduce their carbon emissions.
The Minister of the Environment of the Republic of Congo, Arlette Soudan-Nonault, said: It is more essential than ever that rich and polluting countries commit financially to the protection of our peatlands, our biodiversity and local populations. If we are to prevent this giant carbon store from turning into a ticking time bomb, our partners must understand that this invaluable planetary ecosystem service cannot remain free forever.
of The research was published in the journal Nature and used cores taken through peat layers to reconstruct the history of peatlands. The ratio of hydrogen isotopes in the wax indicated how much rain was falling at the time the leaves grew. The work showed that the drought caused the water table to drop, exposing the peat to the air and decomposition.
Our results indicate a positive feedback in the global carbon cycle as climate-induced drying in the central Congo Basin leads to further release of peat carbon into the atmosphere, the researchers concluded.
Further research is needed to determine how much carbon was released during the early dry period and how quickly, though it took at least decades or centuries, the researchers said. Dr Yannick Garcin, from the French National Research Institute for Sustainable Development and lead author of the study, said: This drought led to a huge loss of peat, at least 2 metres. The drought turned the peatland into a major source of carbon.
Research published in September showed that five dangerous tipping points may already have been passed due to 1.1C of human-caused global warming to date, including the collapse of the Greenland ice cap and a key current in the North Atlantic . The study considered the Congo Basin as a possible tipping point, but found insufficient evidence.
The new study provides support that Congo’s peatlands are vulnerable to a drying climate, said Prof Tim Lenton, at the University of Exeter and part of the team that undertook the September analysis. For now, I’d keep the Congo peatland and rainforest on the uncertain and slow-moving list of potential damage to the climate system, but it’s definitely a vital carbon store and ecosystem that we should all be looking for. we save. Fires that burn peat can cause much faster carbon emissions, he added.
Vanessa Nakate, a prominent climate justice activist from Uganda, said: We are on the brink of [climate] misfortune The Congo Basin is one of the most undervalued resources the planet has. It is a hive of biodiversity and a huge carbon sink. We must protect it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/nov/02/carbon-timebomb-climate-crisis-threatens-to-destroy-congo-peatlands
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Carbon time bomb: climate crisis threatens to destroy Congo’s peatlands | Greenhouse gas emissions
- Cricket-Dravid says India won’t get complacent against Bangladesh
- What is the role of cyclophilin A in mitigating SARS-CoV-2 infection?
- Weight Loss Strategies Nutritionists Don’t: From Calories to Carbs
- Erickson is inducted into the Southern California Basketball Hall of Fame
- November is Diabetes Month in America – Southern Nevada Health District
- A look at risers and fallers, including John Tavares
- Winner of the Booker Prize, the magazine Seven Moons of Maali Almeida
- Pioneering gay country star Patrick Haggerty dies at 78
- Alabama Men’s Tennis Player Enzo Aguiard Heads to the ITA National Fall Championships
- Gael Greene, New York critic who made food ‘seductive’, dies at 88
- James Corden Credits Ricky Gervais After Almost Identical Twitter Joke