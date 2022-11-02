Carbon time bomb: climate crisis threatens to destroy Congo’s peatlands | Greenhouse gas emissions

Congo’s peatlands are a huge carbon time bomb that could be triggered by the climate crisis, research has shown.

Peatlands switched from storing carbon to releasing it into the atmosphere when the climate became drier 5,000 years ago, the study showed, before switching back to storing carbon 2,000 years ago.

Scientists are now worried that human-caused global warming could once again tip the fragile system, accelerating the climate crisis.

The peatlands, which lie in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of the Congo, are the largest in the tropics and cover 17 million hectares (42 million acres). They store a large amount of carbon equivalent to three years of global fossil fuel emissions. They are also threatened by deforestation and oil and gas exploitation.

We know today that these peatlands are very close to that tipping point where they can release billions of tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere, said Prof Simon Lewis, from the University of Leeds, UK and University College London, and a senior author of the study. We don’t know exactly how close, but we do know that for the past two decades, droughts have been getting longer in the center of the Congo Basin.

Our study brings a brutal warning from the past. This is an important message for world leaders gathered at the Cop27 climate talks.

Prof Corneille Ewango at the University of Kisangani in the Democratic Republic of Congo, who led the peat sampling expeditions, said: Peatlands are more vulnerable than we thought and everyone must play their part in protecting them. Polluting countries must quickly reduce their carbon emissions.

The Minister of the Environment of the Republic of Congo, Arlette Soudan-Nonault, said: It is more essential than ever that rich and polluting countries commit financially to the protection of our peatlands, our biodiversity and local populations. If we are to prevent this giant carbon store from turning into a ticking time bomb, our partners must understand that this invaluable planetary ecosystem service cannot remain free forever.

The research was published in the journal Nature and used cores taken through peat layers to reconstruct the history of peatlands. The ratio of hydrogen isotopes in the wax indicated how much rain was falling at the time the leaves grew. The work showed that the drought caused the water table to drop, exposing the peat to the air and decomposition.

Our results indicate a positive feedback in the global carbon cycle as climate-induced drying in the central Congo Basin leads to further release of peat carbon into the atmosphere, the researchers concluded.

Our results indicate a positive feedback in the global carbon cycle as climate-induced drying in the central Congo Basin leads to further release of peat carbon into the atmosphere, the researchers concluded.

An aerial view of the peat forest in the Congo Basin. Photo: Daniel Beltr/Greenpeace

Further research is needed to determine how much carbon was released during the early dry period and how quickly, though it took at least decades or centuries, the researchers said. Dr Yannick Garcin, from the French National Research Institute for Sustainable Development and lead author of the study, said: This drought led to a huge loss of peat, at least 2 metres. The drought turned the peatland into a major source of carbon.

Research published in September showed that five dangerous tipping points may already have been passed due to 1.1C of human-caused global warming to date, including the collapse of the Greenland ice cap and a key current in the North Atlantic . The study considered the Congo Basin as a possible tipping point, but found insufficient evidence.

The new study provides support that Congo’s peatlands are vulnerable to a drying climate, said Prof Tim Lenton, at the University of Exeter and part of the team that undertook the September analysis. For now, I’d keep the Congo peatland and rainforest on the uncertain and slow-moving list of potential damage to the climate system, but it’s definitely a vital carbon store and ecosystem that we should all be looking for. we save. Fires that burn peat can cause much faster carbon emissions, he added.

Vanessa Nakate, a prominent climate justice activist from Uganda, said: We are on the brink of [climate] misfortune The Congo Basin is one of the most undervalued resources the planet has. It is a hive of biodiversity and a huge carbon sink. We must protect it.