Hibino and CHAUVET Professional Lighting Create Camera-Friendly Retro Looks at Kennedy Home – PLSN





There are many ways to measure the success of a lighting design. At the top of the list is how well it supports the spirit and flavor of the music being performed on stage. At Kennedy House, an iconic night spot in Tokyo’s Ginza area, that means reflecting the classic hits popular in Japan from the 1960s to the 1980s. The Hibino Lighting team kept this goal firmly in mind when they redesigned the lighting fixture in club, which opened the Ginza Branch in 1985. Songs from the classical era make up the majority of the music at this venue, said Hiroshi Adachi of Hibino Lighting. Most of the clientele grew up in that era. They come here to enjoy a meal, listen to music and have fun. So we wanted to create lighting that contributed to this atmosphere without interfering with the artists on stage. Evoking the right atmosphere was only part of the Hibino teams’ mission. They also had to make sure their design was camera-friendly, since Kennedy House videotaped these shows for broadcast. They achieved both goals with a balanced, flexible fixture featuring 42 professional CHAUVET fixtures from Hibino’s lighting inventory. Drawing on his experience as a lighting designer for Japanese TV music programs, Adachi created a fixture that brings the stage to life without creating distracting images on camera. For example, realizing how the round light of a spotlight behind the stage could sometimes spoil the scenery, he arranged fixtures so that the front light illuminated the performers wherever they walked on stage. In addition, he positioned the moving lights so that they create richly textured gobo images in the background. By doing so, it ensured that a bright and attractive background would fill the video screen even when a large group of performers are on stage. He also tried to create an attractive space by combining gobos and prisms in beautiful 3D background movements. However, Adachi says it would be boring if the entire space was bright, so he deliberately arranged his equipment so that dark areas and 3D effects could be created. Adachi also considered the relatively small size of the Kennedy House stage when designing her lighting system. Since the lighting equipment is by necessity located near the artists, he was careful to ensure that the light did not shine directly on the faces. A key role in helping him achieve this are the 24 COLORado 1 Solo fixtures, 16 of which are used for stage lighting, while the rest focus on individual performers. Contributing to the impeccable stage lighting are three Ovation P-56FC Fresnel units used for front lighting and an Ovation E-930VW, which serves as a spot follower. The depth and textures and eye-catching gobo patterns added to the stage are the result of six Rogue R1X Spot fixtures, which cover the walls on both sides of the stage, two STRIKE Array 2 fixtures, which serve as shields behind the stage, and two COLORado units. Solo Batten 4 providing flat ceiling light above the stage. Of course, the LED technology used to create these seamlessly integrated, camera-friendly views at Kennedy House didn’t exist when the classic songs that entertained fans at the club were first recorded. However, thanks to the skills of the Hibino Lighting team, new tools are being used to create retro looks in an efficient way, while still retaining all their original charm. Further information from CHAUVET Professional: www.chauvetprofessional.com

