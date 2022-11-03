10 Ford trucks stolen at Denver International Airport in one week





DENVER Ten trucks were stolen at or around Denver International Airport in one week, according to the Denver Police Department. Gloves the box, the center console was all smashed up, pumice everywhere, Dane Dooley said, describing the scene he and his girlfriend discovered after returning from a recent trip. They parked their 2015 Ford F-150 in the Pikes Peak section of DIA. Dooley suspects the theft occurred sometime between Oct. 7 and Oct. 10, after they returned to Denver on Oct. 11. We think they got in, used some kind of tool to break the driver’s side door handle cylinder. They broke it and somehow got the door loose and got inside the hood, set off the alarm, Dooley explained. They stole most of some personal ski gear clothes, Air Pods, things like that. Denver Police say 10 Ford trucks specifically the F-150, 250 and 350 models were reported stolen between Oct. 13 and Oct. 21 in District 7, which consists of the airport and surrounding properties. Viewing data from the Denver PD’s open data catalog, which was last updated on Oct. 24 330 cars were stolen from DIA and surrounding areas. This year, DPD says it is continuing to patrol parking lots and garages and conduct auto theft contacts for businesses. The DIA points out that there are security systems in place throughout the area. That includes security cameras, which includes gates to enter and exit, said DIA spokesman Alex Renteria. While the DIA could not provide specifics on future plans, Renteria assured travelers that airport staff are working on ways to ensure their vehicles are safe. Some of these measures will be public and some will not be just for the safety of our passengers, said Renteria. Experts recommend adding an extra layer of protection to your vehicle, such as a steering wheel club. There are newer forms of steering wheel locks on the market to duplicate those with double claws, those that rest on the dash to limit steering wheel movement. It has pedal immobilizers, said Cale Gould with the Auto Theft Prevention Authority. Dooley is still waiting to pick up his truck from the shop and says the repairs will cost over $2,500, with his insurance covering about half of that. When asked if he will ever park his car in the Pikes Peak park again, Dooley said, no, no. DIA encourages travelers to call 303-342-4211 immediately if they see anything suspicious going on. They say this number goes directly to 911 at the airport.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denver7.com/news/front-range/denver/10-ford-trucks-stolen-at-denver-international-airport-within-a-week-denver-police-say The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos