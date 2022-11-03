World Osteoporosis Day 2022 with an extraordinary scope

Osteoporosis remains a vastly under-diagnosed and under-treated disease, despite the huge toll it takes on the world’s older populations and healthcare systems worldwide. Even after patients suffer a broken bone due to osteoporosis, it is estimated that about 80% are not diagnosed and treated to prevent repeated fractures. This is why World Osteoporosis Day is celebrated every year on October 20this a very important occasion to raise much needed awareness of bone health and the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and fragility fractures.

It was extremely gratifying to see the fantastic outreach created by World Osteoporosis Day 2022 with the IOF network and other healthcare advocates reaching out to the public, patients and health authorities in a joint global effort to encourage people of all ages of Advance for bone health.

Like every year, IOF led the campaign with one World Osteoporosis Day website, a suite of marketing tools and new multilingual resources that are freely available and widely used by the IOF network within their national campaigns. WOD website attracted more than 112000 visitors AND resources were downloaded more than 16500 times until the end of October 2022 an increase of more than 60% from 2021.

IOF’s more than 300 member societies, Fracture Liaison Services, clinics and health authorities worldwide used the occasion to drive awareness and action on behalf of bone health and osteoporosis prevention. Many used the new and the past IOF posters and social media assets within their campaigns. To date, the WOD website has posted more than 225 events and campaignsin 50 countries, which is likely a very conservative number given that many events are not recorded on the website. Many national societies can be commended for their extensive and influential campaigns, including (to name but a few) in Denmark,finland,Japan, Russia, uk AND United States.

The IOF was proud to participate in the FIRMO Round Table in Ital on October 20 with the participation of the IOF Treasurer and member of the Executive Committee, Professor Ren Rizzoli. Several exciting events were held in Latin America. For example, the IOF held events in Panama and Costa Rica to disseminate the findings of the IOF Calcium Survey. IN Panamathe media event in collaboration with FOSEMO generated a wide coverage in the press, while in Costa Rica a general public event Cuida Tu Salud was held by ACCYMO, as a focal point of a month-long media campaign. We were also pleased to see active outreach in the Asia-Pacific, a region which over the next two decades could see 319 million people aged 50 and over at high risk of osteoporotic fracture (read APCO WOD Blog).India AND Malaysia featuring multiple events from local hospitals and clinics.

New resources for the patient and the public prepared by the IOF this year included three poster designs available in 17 languages ​​and related social media banners. Very popular 5 steps to bone health infographic, a new brochure on exercise and osteoporosisas well as a leaflet called How to eat well after breaking bones due to osteoporosis they had started. The importance of bone-healthy eating was also highlighted by the introduction of the new IOF Bone-Healthy Recipes section (which will be further developed next year), along with a new list of fact sheets. foods rich in calcium.

All three IOFs Press releases released for WOD had a potential reach of more than 2.2 billion people. The first publication, released on 18 October 2022 focused on the importance of secondary fracture prevention highlighting the 10th anniversary of IOFs Capture the Fracture history program. A second release on 19 October announced the launch of the SCOPE Map 2021, spotlighting the burden of osteoporosis in Europe. At the WOD itself, the IOF issued a global press release titled On World Osteoporosis Day, take five steps for better bone health, which was published in 9 languages ​​in major media outlets in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas Latin and North America.

One of the highlights of the extensive WOD social media campaign from September to November was the new step for him Bone Health Quiz (also in Spanish), which was completed by more than 1000 people. Eighty percent of those who completed the quiz indicated they were inspired to pay more attention to a bone-healthy lifestyle, and more than 60% indicated they would ask their doctor for a bone health checkup. In total, IOF released 135 social media posts across seven IOF channels, reaching more than 140,000 people.

The IOF has also been pleased to see that more health authorities and hospitals than ever before are marking World Osteoporosis Day through their social media and other communication channels. In one example, the Italian Ministry of Health used IOF’s social media assets to tweet to more than 3,27,000 followers, urging them to: Fai un passo avanti per la salute delle ossa.

IOF Director General Dr Philippe Halbout concluded:

What a phenomenal World Osteoporosis Day it has been. The messages and resources of the IOFs’ influential Step Up For Bone Health campaign were shared worldwide through our global network, in fact #WorldOsteoporosisDay took social media by storm! I would like to congratulate my team at the IOF and all our member societies for this fantastic and unprecedented achievement. I think this campaign has successfully spoken to all age groups by emphasizing the importance of a healthy lifestyle for bones and risk awareness for individuals of all ages, as well as the urgent need for secondary prevention strategies at the policy level.

The IOF warmly thanks everyone WOD Partners whose contributions have supported our campaign efforts this year: Sunsweet, Amgen, Zuellig Pharma, Abbott, Pharmanovia and Theramex.

Visit our campaign website to view events and resources: www.worldosteoporosisday.org