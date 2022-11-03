International
The UCF Optics Program was ranked among the top 25 global universities
UCF has once again been named one of the world’s top 25 universities for optics, recognizing CREOL, the College of Optics and Photonics, for excellence in research, international collaboration and contributions to the scientific literature.
IN US News & World Report rankings released this week, UCF’s optics program ranks 24th among universities worldwide, placing UCF in the top 9% of 278 programs identified globally. The ranking places the program no. 9 among universities in the United States and no. 4 among US public universities. Other prominent US universities in the top 25 include Caltech, Harvard, Stanford, UCLA, Columbia and MIT.
Earlier this year, US News & World Report ranked UCF no. 12 in the Atomic/Molecular/Optical Physics (AMO) category for graduate programs. The ranking recognizes the high quality of education and collaborative research conducted between the UCF Department of Physics and CREOL.
These rankings are a testament to the hard work and brilliance of our faculty, students and researchers, says CREOL Dean David Hagan. CREOL is leading the way in optics and photonics education and research, addressing global problems and making a direct and positive impact on many industries, including communications, defense, energy and medicine.
UCF’s optics and photonics program was established in 1987 as the Center for Electro-Optics and Laser Research. In 2004, the program was designated as the first college of its kind in the United States. CREOL’s recognition among the top 25 optics institutions globally, less than two decades after becoming a college, is a testament to its cutting-edge research prowess, high-quality curriculum and innovative faculty. to nurture the ideas needed to positively impact the world.
Today, UCF students can earn a Bachelor of Science degree in photonics science and engineering through a joint program between CREOL and College of Engineering and Computer Science. This is the only ABET-accredited bachelor’s degree of its kind in Florida and one of only six offered in the United States.
A Master of Science in optics and photonics is offered through CREOL and can be completed online. CREOLs PhD Program in Optics and Photonics provides the highest quality education in optical science and engineering, allowing students to conduct scientific, fundamental and applied research.
To be considered for 2022-23 US News and World Report global ranking, an institution had to publish at least 200 papers from 2016 to 2020. Ten criteria were used to determine the final ranking, including international collaboration, conferences and several factors related to the number and quality of publications and citations.
Forty-four percent of CREOL faculty were recognized by the journal PLOS Biology as among the world’s top researchers and in the top 2% of global optics experts, demonstrating a significant impact in the field. One of CREOL’s internationally renowned researchers is UCF Pegasus Professor and Trustee Peter Delfyett. He has contributed to the optics and photonics industry for more than 30 years and was inducted into the National Academy of Engineering in 2021, making him the first UCF faculty member* to be selected for the prestigious honor for work performed in University.
Recent innovations produced through CREOLs research, often in collaboration with other colleges at UCF, that address global problems include a real-time blood monitor that could save doctors critical time during surgeries and a material that allows photonic computers to fast use less energy and may one day lead to quantum computing.
UCF students and alumni have also received major international recognition. Graduate of CREOL Jason Eichenholz 95MS 98 PhD co-founded Luminar, a technology company at the forefront of self-driving vehicle development that has partnerships with Volvo, Nissan and Toyota. In 2020, Luminar announced it would go public in a multibillion-dollar deal, and the tech company did wealthImpact list 20.
Photonics and engineering student Isabella Pardo, who researches spacecraft fuel to improve management and efficiency, was selected in the inaugural class of 20 Optica women researchers worldwide. PhD Matthew Cooper won the Society for Optics and Photonics International (SPIE) DJ Lovell Fellowship their largest and most prestigious scholarship. Michael McMahon 22a CREOL student and current master’s student, completed a competitive X-Force Fellowship, which provides students with opportunities to work on mission-focused projects with the military that solve real-world national security issues.
CREOL has strong ties with industry giants, which gives faculty and students the ability to apply research and theoretical models to real-world technologies. Earlier this year, ficonTEC, a global leader in photonics manufacturing, launched an academic-industrial alliance with the university. This includes the creation of a laboratory at CREOL that serves as a research and development manufacturing facility and is open to UCF students, faculty and local industry partners. And ficonTEC has joined Plasmonics Inc. and Olkin Optics LLC at UCFs Photonic Incubator.
CREOL has a proud history of being a leader in education, innovation and research in optics and photonics, says Hagan. Light is the gateway to the 21st centurystr-Technological advances of the century and CREOL holds the key to unlocking the future.
Optics and photonics is the science and application of light including, but not limited to, laser and laser technology, infrared physics and technology, microwave technology, quantum optics, light wave technology, optical fibers, opto-electronics, photometry and luminescence. According to the National Academy of Sciences, the global value of light-enabled products and services is estimated to be between $7 trillion and $10 trillion annually, representing approximately 11% of the world economy.
*UCF has a total of eight current faculty members who are members of the National Academy of Engineering; seven received the honor before coming to UCF; Delfyett is the only UCF faculty to date to receive this honor.
