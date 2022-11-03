The international student experience in housing: Unique differences, growing pains

When she was a freshman, accounting junior Thea Bruun wasn’t aware that choosing a roommate or dorm location was an option for students. Last year, Bruun took to Facebook to find potential roommates.

This was a very new experience, Bruun said. What (I), as an international student, did was just see how other people do it and just learn from that. It probably wouldn’t be something I would do in Norway.

Creative advertising sophomore Wanny Ng Ai was nervous because most college students still live with family in her native Dominican Republic.

“My concept of housing and roommates and all that stuff was actually from movies, books (and) TV shows,” said Ng He. So I was really nervous about it because I didn’t know how everything was going to go.

Sophomore psychology student Hafeezur Rahman is enrolled in the PETRONAS Educational Sponsorship Programa program that connected her with a sponsor to help her find a roommate, apartment, tuition and more.

Other international students will find people in their program from their home country. Psychology sophomore Nadiah Mohamed Hasnol, from Malaysia, slept with two international students, also from her country, during her freshman year at MSU.

It was much more comfortable to be with people you already know, Hasnol said. Having Malaysian friends really helped me because I don’t know if I would really survive if I came here alone.

Third Year Chemistry Ph.D. student Subhaprad Ash, from India, came to MSU in 2020 along with three other roommates from India in his program. Ash had friends who lived in the area who directed him to certain places.

Ng He used college roommate apps like Seamen, yard and Instagram accounts that helped students in the same year find roommates. Initially, with additional pressure from her mom, Ng He wanted to find a roommate with a similar culture and background.

It was very stressful for me because I went in with a different mindset, said Ng He. I realized that if I continued like this, it would be very, very difficult to find a roommate like him. I feel like it shouldn’t be that hard. I kept stressing about it.

Applied engineering science junior Rochisshil Varma said American students living with their friends from high school are very different from international students.

That, in my opinion, sets them apart from us because they have a level of comfort that has already been built between them and their roommates over the years, which has to be built from scratch for us, Varma said in an email.

Many international students do not have a personal mode of transportation to live off campus and cannot afford apartments close to campus.

Psychology senior Vanessa Nguyen originally wanted to live in the dorms this year. Due to the insufficient amount of housing on campus for the large incoming class, she and her roommates were forced to find an apartment.

Nguyen was required to provide proof of income for her apartment rent. However, she was unable to make enough money to do so, and translating her parents’ financial records from Vietnam would be a complex arrangement. With both options challenging, she had to pay about two months’ worth of rent before she could move out.

“It wasn’t what we really wanted to do, but we had to do it,” Nguyen said. I tried to send email live, and many other people really wanted to stay on campus. It was not a really pleasant experience.

Hasnol called her mom every day during her first months at MSU, feeling cursed and anxious.

I think it’s different for local students in the United States because they may live far away, but it’s still possible for them to see (their family), Hasnol said. For me, I have to take a 20-hour flight that is full of turbulence and very expensive to see my family members. Sometimes I feel helpless because I don’t have that kind of privilege to go and see the people I care about.

Two years passed in the US and Ash was unable to return to India until last August. Amid the daily video calls, Ash said he still misses seeing his family in person.

Rahman also hasn’t returned to Malaysia and spends every vacation in the US, but makes the most of it by traveling to neighboring cities.

I really miss my mothers cooking, Rahman said. I do feel a little homesick, but not to the point of feeling homesick. I’m still enjoying my life in Michigan.

Bruun only comes home to Norway every summer and winter break, however, her boyfriend’s friends and families act as her home away from home. They help her leave and invite her back home for a shorter vacation, but she didn’t have similar comforts in her first year.

I haven’t had that support element in my life and I think it’s so essential to always have someone in the country to talk to, Bruun said.

Although Nguyen has not been able to return to Vietnam for the past three years, her host and boyfriend’s family has also been her home in Michigan.

It doesn’t feel different in that sense, but when people say, Oh, you’re going home? Like home in home or what kind of home?” Nguyen said. “I have all those kinds of questions. It’s like no, I’m going back to my boyfriend’s house. I can call it home.”

Nguyen feels different compared to her international student friends, most of whom stay at MSU on weekends, while she goes home to her host family every few weeks.

Despite all the challenges international students face, Varma encourages them to let go of the notion that rooming with an American student will make for a bad experience.

They are much more accepting than anyone else, Varma said. They are curious about your culture and respect your beliefs.

Ng reminds international students that it’s normal to feel confused or overwhelmed when going through a foreign college experience.

You will never be alone in this process, said Ng Ai. Sometimes it feels like you’re the only one who feels this way, but I guarantee there are many people who feel this way.