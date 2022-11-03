July 2022 | 2022 | International Justice in the News | Programs in Law and International Society





“Decolonizing Emphasis in English Language Teaching” This month’s Spotlight comes from Language, Culture and Hub member Mingyi Li. Mingyi is a Ph.D. student at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education (OISE) at the University of Toronto. For her Master’s degree, she explored how Western influence has influenced Chinese doctoral students’ understanding of the West before coming to Canada, as well as their decision to choose Canada as a destination to further their academic careers. . The Language, Culture and Justice Hub recently held a webinar that explored related issues. Entitled “Towards Linguistic Justice in Higher Education”, the event featured members of the Hub Marguerite Lukes, Vijay RamjattanAND Shawna Shapiro. Watch a recording of the webinar here.

In this glisten part, I would like to present a small part of my MA thesis from OISE. The main purpose of this thesis was to examine the identity formation of Chinese international students – born in the 1990s and who have spent considerable time living in both China and Canada – as they negotiate their understandings of race, nationality , values ​​and beliefs. their deployment trip to North American countries. This Spotlight aims to present how Chinese students’ language learning experiences before coming to the West can change their behaviors when they settle in the West. The findings of my study showed that all participants received “standardized North American English accent” training to varying degrees while in China. The effects of accent training were different for each individual participant. According to the participants’ stories, mother tongue ideology was deeply embedded in the professional thinking and activities used by their English teachers while they were studying in China. For example, one participant indicated: I don’t think we have the choice to have a ‘Chinese accent’ when we speak English in China’s education system. We can only have North American accent or UK accent. I remember our elementary and middle English curriculums were all North American English. My high school English teachers asked us to repeat after all kinds of North American radio stations. We were asked to do our best to have the same habits of pronunciation and speech as the white people. Another participant shared a very similar story: All my elementary school English teachers and my after school English classes played North American and UK radio for us. They wanted us to have the same accents as those broadcasters. I think the accuracy of speaking English was emphasized a lot in the English class in China. We tend to find the most accurate pronunciation [of English]. I can’t even have the same pronunciation as the Chinese broadcasters when I speak Chinese, which is my native language. How is it possible to have correct pronunciations like English broadcasters? The process of asking students to imitate North American and British accents formed a colonized mentality within the language classroom. He divided the students into accent hierarchies based on the level at which they could speak so-called standard English. As a result, the colonized mentality led to alienation and alienation, which is often “accompanied by the internalization of deficit views of self and community, formed essentially by the contempt, hostility and resentment of the dominant elite towards a subaltern population”Darder, 2018, p. 12). One participant in this study explicitly stated that, due to her training in speaking standard English in China, she has always been very conscious of her accent when speaking English. Although she fully respects the different accents of English, she still critically judges her own accent and grammar whenever she speaks English in public. This particular finding in my study reflects a widespread phenomenon in the language classroom, where monolingual ideologies still dominate teaching practices and there is a lack of critical awareness. As language educators, we should neither annihilate nor devalue students’ dignity and their cultural background; rather, we should increase their cultural confidence through English learning and allow them to deconstruct, critique, reform, and reconstruct the ideological foundations of knowledge and culture.

