Europe warms more than twice the global average: WMO





The State of Europe’s Climate Report, produced together with the European Union’s Climate Change Service, Copernicus, focused on 2021. It provides information on rising temperatures, land and sea heat waves, extreme weather, changing precipitation patterns and retreating ice and snow. The glacier melts The report says that between 1991 and 2021, temperatures in Europe warmed significantly, at an average rate of about +0.5 C per decade. As a result, alpine glaciers lost 30 meters in ice thickness from 1997 to 2021. The Greenland ice sheet is melting and contributing to accelerating sea level rise. In the summer of 2021, Greenland saw a melting event and the first rainfall ever recorded at its highest point, Summit Station. Deadly heat In 2021, the high impact of weather and climate events led to hundreds of victims, directly affected more than half a million people and caused economic damages exceeding $50 billion. About 84 percent of the events were floods or storms. As the climate continues to change, the health of European people is expected to be affected in many ways, including death and disease from increasingly frequent extreme weather events. Increases in zoonoses, where diseases are transmitted to humans from animals, are also expected along with food, water and vector-borne diseases, and an increased incidence of mental health disorders. The deadliest extreme climate events in Europe come iin the form of heat wavesespecially in western and southern countries. The combination of climate change, urbanization and aging populations in the region creates and will further exacerbate vulnerability to heat. Success story However, the report shows that it is not all bad news. A number of countries in Europe have been very successful in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In particular, in the European Union (EU) greenhouse gas emissions decreased by 31 percent between 1990 and 2020, with a net reduction target of 55 percent by 2030. Europe is also one of the most advanced regions in transboundary cooperation in climate change adaptation, especially across transnational river basins. It is one of the world leaders in providing effective early warning systems, with approx 75 percent of protected people. Heat and health action plans have saved many lives from extreme heat. Live picture of a warming world But the challenges are formidable, he said WMO General Secretary Petteri Taalas: Europe presents a snapshot of a warming world and a reminder that even well-prepared societies are not immune to the impacts of extreme weather events. This year, like 2021, large parts of Europe have been affected by severe heat waves and drought, fueling wildfires. In 2021, extraordinary floods caused death and destruction. On the mitigating side, the good pace in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the region should continue the ambition must rise further. Europe can play a key role towards achieving a carbon-neutral society by mid-century to meet The Paris Agreement, said Mr. Taalas. The report, released ahead of the annual UN Climate Change Conference COP27 in Sharm-El Sheikh, includes input from national meteorological and hydrological services, climate experts, regional bodies and UN partner agencies.

