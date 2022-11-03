



November 2 marks International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, an urgent political priority in all member states of the Council of Europe. Striving to fully achieve this fundamental goal, the Organization is equipped today with a rich arsenal of standard-setting aimed at safeguarding freedom of expression and confronting threats against it. of Recommendation 2016 on the protection of journalism and the safety of journalists and other media actors – a landmark instrument that provides specific guidance in the areas of prevention, protection, prosecution and the promotion of information, education and awareness-raising includes a particular focus on impunity. The recommendation considers it imperative that all those involved in the killing, assault and ill-treatment of journalists and other media actors be brought to justice and sets out a set of general requirements that the authorities must meet in order to conduct investigations into such crimes and prosecute them. criminal charges of those responsible for them. Recommendations Implementation Guide How to protect journalists and other media actors? – providing, inter alia, an overview of good practices that can inform the preparation of national action plans – sets out the practical and operational requirements to curb impunity, ranging from the introduction of tailored legal reforms to the training of enforcement bodies of the law, the judiciary and other public officials responsible for fulfilling state obligations regarding the protection of journalists and other media actors. In order to continue to provide guidance to member states for the effective implementation of existing standards, the Guide is currently undergoing an expansion process in all four pillars of the recommendation. As reported by the last Annual report of platforms for the protection of press freedom in times of tension and conflictby the end of 2021, 35 cases of impunity had been registered on the Platform since 2015. Despite new developments in some cases, none of these alerts guaranteed progress or resolution. The Platform’s data clearly confirms that commitment by member states to effective enforcement remains essential to protect the safety of journalists and end impunity. This was accepted by the Committee of Ministers on several occasions, not least in the course of the Conference of Ministers of the Council of Europe responsible for the Media and the Information Society held in Cyprus on 10-11 June 2021. The conference established the freedom of the media and the security of journalists at the top of governments’ political agendas, encouraging concrete action steps towards the implementation of standards and resulting in the adoption of a Final Declaration and four resolutions. Among these, the approval of Resolution on the safety of journalists, Ministers recognized that the prevailing impunity, which fuels further threats and attacks against journalists, remains the most serious concern and therefore committed to devote special attention and resources to curbing impunity for the killing, assault and ill-treatment of journalists and other media actors. Aware that the urgency of the situation must be matched by an urgent commitment at political level from member states, the Ministers also invited the Council of Europe to carry out a comprehensive campaign, at European level, to promote journalistic protection and safety. of journalists and support relevant campaigns at the national level. Therefore, a Council of Europe campaign will be launched publicly next year. The fight against impunity will be one of its main focuses, which will be facilitated by encouraging, supporting and guiding member states in their efforts to develop national action plans aimed at raising their standards, filling gaps and improve coordination. Learn more about the Council of Europe’s work in the field of safety of journalists, protection of journalism and the fight against impunity here. Watch the UNESCO video To know the truth is to defend the truth:

