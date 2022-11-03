International Child Foundation, Inc. Expiration of Accreditation

The Intercountry Adoption Accreditation and Maintenance Authority (IAAME) notified the Department that International Children’s Foundation, Inc. did not apply for renewal of accreditation and on October 31, 2022, International Children’s Foundation, Inc.’s accreditation to provide intercountry adoption services expired.

Agencies or persons that are not accredited or approved may not offer, provide or facilitate the provision of any adoption service unless they are under the supervision of an accredited or approved adoption service provider or are an exempt provider, in compliance with regulations. When an agency or person decides not to seek to renew its accreditation or approval, the agency or person is responsible for taking all necessary steps to complete its intercountry adoption cases and to transfer its pending cases and adoption records before her accreditation or approval expires, as required. with 22 CFR 96.63 (a). Agencies and individuals are required to have plans to transfer cases and records if they cease to provide or are no longer permitted to provide adoption services.

Families working with International Child Foundation, Inc. should contact them directly with questions about case transfer or registration. We also encourage families to review information published by IAAME regarding selection of a primary provider/adoption service provider and accreditation/approval requirements.

The State Department does not review or approve case transfer plans and has a limited role in their execution. However, the Department communicates with competent adoption authorities about the accreditation status of agencies and persons and case transfer plans, as appropriate.

Affected families may wish to review information about Case Transfer Responsibilities on the State Department’s website and information about If your agency is no longer accredited/approved on the USCIS website.

We also encourage families with outstanding post-adoption reports to contact their ASP for guidance on how to proceed. Information about post-approval reporting requirements is available on the country-specific information pages on the Department of State website. Requirements vary by country regarding frequency of submission, information to be included and delivery methods.