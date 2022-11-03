International
World Cup 2022 Injuries: Latest on Son Heung-min, Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and more
With the World Cup just two weeks away and national teams to name their squads soon, any news of even minor injuries is met with dread.
Some players have been ruled out of the tournament, while others face a race against time to regain pre-tournament fitness, with the Premier League, for example, suspended just a week before Qatar and Ecuador kick off in Doha on November 20.
here, Athletics spoils the state of play for some of the names in danger of missing out.
In danger: Angel Di Maria (hamstring), Paulo Dybala (quadriceps)
Outside:
Angel Di Maria is on a fitness spree after suffering a three-week hamstring injury last month. Paulo Dybala also has a hamstring problem which he picked up playing for Roma against Lecce.
Brazil
In danger: Richarlison (calf), Bremer (hamstring)
Outside: Arthur Melo
Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison was feared to miss the World Cup after picking up an injury in their win over Everton, but manager Antonio Conte has since said the striker should be back ahead of the tournament.
Belgium
In danger: Romelu Lukaku (hamstring)
Outside: Alexis Saelemaekers
Romelu Lukaku had returned from a two-month injury lay-off before picking up another problem against Sampdoria. Inter Milan said that the damage to the attackers will be re-evaluated in a few days.
AC Milan’s Charles De Ketelaere, meanwhile, is also back in training after a setback.
Canada
In danger:
Outside: Scott Kennedy (shoulder)
Scott Kennedy has been ruled out of the tournament after picking up a shoulder injury while playing for Regensburg in the German second division.
Denmark
In danger: Simon Kjaer (hamstring), Andreas Christensen (ankle)
Outside:
Milan’s Simon Kjaer has missed most of the season and is currently out with a hamstring injury. Andreas Christensen, meanwhile, has not played since injuring his ankle earlier this month.
In danger: Reece James (knee), Kyle Walker (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), Ben Chilwell (hamstring)
Outside: Emile Smith Rowe (hip)
Reece James faces a huge challenge to prepare for the World Cup after suffering a knee injury and will be sidelined for the next four weeks. Fellow defender Kyle Walker is also out.
Meanwhile, Ben Chilwell appeared to suffer a hamstring injury playing for Chelsea against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
Kalvin Phillips is also a doubt for Gareth Southgates’ side after undergoing shoulder surgery, but Manchester City team-mate John Stones will return to club football next week.
France
In danger: Wesley Fofana (knee), Lucas Hernandez (adductor), Mike Maignan (calf), Raphael Varane (thigh), Jules Kounde (thigh), Boubacar Kamara (knee)
Outside: Ngolo Kante (hamstring), Paul Pogba (knee)
France’s injury list for their Nations League games in September was a worrying one, with NGolo Kante ruled out and Wesley Fofana a major doubt.
But Didier Deschamps’ midfield has been dealt a further blow after Paul Pogba picked up an injury which will rule him out of the tournament.
Milan’s Mike Maignan has returned to training after an injury.
Germany
In danger: Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder), Leroy Sane (thigh), Florian Neuhaus (knee), Mahmoud Dahoud (shoulder)
Outside:
Southampton’s Armel Bella-Kotchap made his Germany debut in September and is in a battle to regain fitness after dislocating his shoulder.
Hansi Flick will be pleased, however, with Marco Reus back from injury and Manuel Neuer not expected to be sidelined for long with a bruised shoulder.
Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane are expected to return to the Bayern squad in the near future.
Netherlands
In danger: Memphis Depay (thigh)
Outside: Georginio Wijnaldum (bed)
Roma’s Georginio Wijnaldum was dealt a cruel blow after breaking his tibia in training in August and will miss the World Cup. Memphis Depay has not featured for Barcelona since injuring his thigh at the end of September.
Meanwhile, Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt has a minor knee problem but is expected to recover soon.
In danger: Nuno Mendes (Achilles), Pepe (knee)
Outside: Pedro Neto (ankle), Diogo Jota (hamstring)
Liverpool’s Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup after picking up a calf injury in their win against Manchester City on Sunday.
Fellow Premier League striker Pedro Neto was already ruled out after straining ankle ligaments earlier this month.
South Korea
In danger: Son Heung-min (face)
Outside:
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min will undergo surgery on a facial injury sustained in the clubs Champions League win against Marseille on Wednesday, putting his participation at the 2022 World Cup with Korea Republic in jeopardy. South.
Son, 30, suffered a fracture around his left eye in the 2-1 win in France.
In danger: Gerard Moreno (hamstring), Sergio Reguilon (hip), Mikel Oyarzabal (knee)
Outside:
Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal is a doubt for Spain after tearing his ACL in March but returned to training earlier this month.
Dani Olmo, however, should be back for RB Leipzig soon. The German side gave Olmo a return date of six weeks when he injured his ankle in early September.
US
In danger: Daryl Dike (thigh), Chris Richards (foot), Weston McKennie (hamstring)
Outside: Miles Robinson (Achilles)
Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson will miss the World Cup after tearing his Achilles in May.
In better news, Antonee Robinson is back at Fulham after missing out on the September squad through injury and Tim Weah is back in the Lille squad after a foot injury kept him out for the start of the season.
(Photos: Getty Images)
