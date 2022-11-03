Don’t bet against China and Hong Kong and don’t read too much foreign news, top Chinese regulator says at banking summit

Don’t read too much international media and don’t bet against China and Hong Kong, a top Chinese regulator told attendees of a global banking summit in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, addressed attendees of the CFO Global Investment Summit via video recording as the event began. Outside the Four Seasons Hotel, where about 200 officials and finance executives had gathered, powerful tropical storm Nalgae approached the city.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. Photo: RTHK, via video screenshot.

Fang, speaking in English in the video, called on investors to find out what is really happening in China and what is the real purpose of our government.

He told summit participants not to read too much of these international media and said some international investors read too many overseas media reports on Chinese events.

Because many media reports really don’t understand China well and have a short-term focus, said Fang, who also told bankers not to bet against China and Hong Kong.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Mark Carney attends the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit on November 2, 2022. Photo: RTHK, via video view.

In a separate discussion, Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England and now vice-chairman of Brookfield Asset Management, said he would like to congratulate the international media.

And I believe what I read in the international media, Carney said, when answering a question about the UK economy.

Hong Kong always bounces back

The summit was hailed by the government as a sign of cities returning to normal after years of Covid-19 restrictions and resulting isolation.

Chief Executive John Lee, in a speech on Wednesday, told investors that Hong Kong was still the only place in the world where global advantage and China’s advantage converge in a single city, and that the city was an irreplaceable link between China and China and China. The rest of the world.

The chief executive also sought to reassure bankers about the strength of the city’s economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Chief Executive John Lee delivered a keynote address at the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit on 2 November 2022. Photo: GovHK.

Hong Kong always bounces back, better than ever. We have full faith in his persistence. And her future. We are already seeing an encouraging rebound as we continue to lift our COVID restrictions.

No masks for most attendees

Unlike most Hong Kong arrivals, the summit guests have been allowed to eat in private dining rooms at restaurants and enter some premises under the Covid-19 vaccine permit scheme, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced ) before the summit.

If any participants test positive for Covid-19 during their stay in the city, instead of undergoing a seven-day quarantine, they are allowed to leave Hong Kong on a private plane.

According to the city’s Covid-19 regulations, incoming travelers must undergo three days of medical surveillance upon arrival, where they are not allowed to eat in restaurants, visit bars or go to any premises under the Vaccination Pass.

Wednesday’s meeting also saw guests, including Lee, not wearing face masks.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan attending the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit on November 2, 2022, wearing a mask. Photo: RTHK, via video screenshot.

Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan, however, wore a mask after recently contracting Covid-19 while on a business trip to Saudi Arabia.

Health authorities allowed him to attend the summit after determining he was a recovered case, but said he would not dine with other attendees.

Hong Kong reported 4,709 new Covid-19 infections and eight deaths on Wednesday. The city has recorded almost 1.93 million cases and 10,418 deaths since the pandemic began more than two years ago.

