News Notice | Media Center

Friends of International Students (FIS), a Northwest Missouri State University organization, is helping students connect with the community outside of campus life and providing community members with an opportunity to learn about different cultures.

Northwest staff members Dr. Egon and Ann Heidendal mentor Aisah Domitilia Barandica through the Friends of International Students program (Photo by Lauren Adams/Northwest Missouri State University) Aisah Domitilia Barandica shows off a fish she caught during a tour of a local farm this fall with Friends of International Students. (Photo provided)

The organization matches interested residents and families in the Maryville community with international students at Northwest. It provides support to international students as they adjust to their new homes in Maryville by promoting friendship and understanding between people of different nationalities.

“Once you match, it’s a friendship,” said Terra Feick, a Northwest library assistant director who is involved with FIS. “The family or individual students who are matched together will work to meet with each other at least once a month for different activities such as meals, movie nights, or participate in seasonal activities.

Dr. Egon Heidendal, Northwest’s interim vice president of culture, has been a “friend” of international students through FIS for 12 years. Before that, he joined the organization while an exchange student at Northwest from the Netherlands.

After graduating from Northwest with a bachelor’s degree in interactive digital media, Heidendal decided to return to the University to earn a master’s degree in business administration. Although he was active on campus, he realized he hadn’t made many connections within the Maryville community, a thought that inspired him to participate in FIS.

Today, he and his wife, Ann, a graduate enrollment specialist at Northwest, host international students through their involvement with FIS.

“As a student, being a part of FIS allowed me to experience not ‘movie America,’ but real American life,” Heidendal said. “I chose to be a host family because someone was there for me throughout my involvement in the program and now I can return that favor to current students through my involvement in the program.”

Aisah Domitilia Barandica, freshman psychology student from Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao, joined FIS this fall and is paired with Heidendals. Despite her short time on campus, she has already developed connections through her involvement with FIS.

“Being an international student has been really hard,” she said. “I am very far from my culture and support system. But the FIS program has provided me with a way to create a support system away from home. Egon and Ann have been very kind to me and offered me a way to stay in touch with my culture by telling them more about it.”

For more information about Friends of International Students, visit www.nwmissouri.edu/international/services/friends/ or send an email to [email protected] to get involved.