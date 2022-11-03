World Climate Summit at COP27





November 14

Sharm El-Sheikh

The World Climate Summit catalyzes the bold commitments we need to tackle the urgent global issue of climate change. Over the past 13 years, the World Climate Summit has become a key platform for connecting markets with policy and is the main business and investment forum alongside the annual international climate negotiations. Building on the success of the last decade, the Summit uses its expertise and experience in bringing together public and private sector leaders from around the world. It facilitates the necessary innovation, investment and policy collaboration needed to achieve ambitious climate targets. With the Decade to Deliver Climate Action more crucial now than ever, it is a must-attend event for key players driving climate solutions, investment and legislation. Partnering in Solutions for a Net-Zero Transition by 2030 World Climate Summit COP Investment 2022it will take place in person and digitallyNovember 13-14in Sharm el-Sheikh inRegency Parkduring COP27. The summit will bring together the World Climate Foundations’ leading network of public and private sector actors to raise ambition and catalyze action for the net zero transition. This year’s event is in line with the priorities of the COP27 presidencies and will focus on accelerating climate finance, as well as showcasing best practices and innovative climate solutions.World Climate Summit – Investment COPfocuses on creating ambition loops through public-private partnerships and robust dialogue to accelerate global climate goals by adopting and sharing best practices and strategies for catalytic climate action. These will be crucial to achieving the 2030 climate targets and achieving the targets of the Paris Agreement.

