Iran: More than 760,000 people worldwide seek UN investigative mechanism on Iran

More than 760,000 people in 218 countries and territories have added their voices to petitions calling for the creation of an independent UN mechanism to conduct investigations as a step towards pursuing accountability for the most serious crimes under international law committed in Iran, Amnesty International said today.

On November 2, Nazanin Boniadi, a British-Iranian actor and Amnesty International’s UK ambassador, relayed people’s demands for immediate action from the UN Human Rights Council to United Nations officials in New York. Amnesty International’s national entities around the world also sent petitions to their foreign ministries.

The people of Iran continue to courageously protest and call for an end to widespread repression and the establishment of a political system that respects equality and upholds human rights. Will member states of the UN Human Rights Council respond to calls from people in Iran and activists around the globe to urgently establish an international mechanism for crimes committed by the Iranian authorities? said Heba Morayef, Amnesty International’s Middle East and North Africa Director.

The failure of the international community to act has encouraged Iranian authorities to intensify their unlawful use of force, including lethal force, against protesters, killing over 200 people, including 30 children, since the protests began on September 16. The UN Human Rights Council should immediately convene a special session on Iran to prevent further crimes under international law and human rights violations, including unlawful killings, torture and other ill-treatment against it. all those who have been arbitrarily arrested since the beginning of the suppression of protests by the authorities.

Last week, 10 UN experts, including the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, call The Human Rights Council to take urgent action, including establishing an international investigative mechanism on Iran during a special session. This call has been supported by Amnesty International and 42 other human rights organizations. The German Minister of Foreign Affairs has announced that Germany would advocate for the convening of a special session to create a UN mechanism for Iran.

Vicious cycle of protest bloodshed

The violent crackdown by Iranian authorities on ongoing protests in Iran, which erupted after the death in custody of Mahsa (Zhina) Amini on September 16, 2022, is the latest in a cycle of attacks by Iranian authorities against people voicing their grievances legitimate in Iran. from December 2017-January 2018. Emboldened by rampant impunity, Iranian authorities have faced repeated waves of mass protests since then, including those in November 2019, January 2020, July 2021, August 2021, November 2021 and May 2022 , with a military response.

Will member states of the UN Human Rights Council respond to the calls of the people in Iran and activists around the globe…? Heba Morayef, Amnesty International

Amnesty International has previously documented crimes under international law and serious human rights violations by the Iranian authorities, including unlawful killings following unjustified lethal use of force, arbitrary mass arrests and detentions, enforced disappearances, torture and ill-treatment of others and punishments of individuals. to long prison sentences or death after grossly unfair trials.

Iranian authorities have ignored repeated calls from the international community to open criminal investigations into unlawful killings carried out in the context of protests since December 2017. Instead, they have sought to destroy evidence of their crimes while persecuting survivors and relatives of the victims who called for the truth, justice and compensation.

To break this deadly cycle, a UN mechanism must be urgently established with a mandate to investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding the crimes under international law and serious human rights violations committed by the Iranian authorities to suppress the protests of consecutive nationwide from Dec. 2017-Jan. 2018 protests to pursue accountability.

Background

People from around the world have taken action to call on UN states to urgently establish an independent UN investigative mechanism, including Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Canada, Egypt, France, Italy, Germany, India, Iran, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, South Africa, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey and beyond.

Amnesty International has previously revealed how Iran’s top military body instructed armed forces in all provinces to crack down on protesters who took to the streets following the death in custody of Mahsa (Zhina) Amini after she was arrested by police. Iranian morality, which arbitrarily bans women. who do not comply with the country’s abusive and discriminatory mandatory coverage laws. The organization has also repeatedly documented the widespread and unjustified use of lethal force and firearms by Iranian security forces, who either intended to kill protesters or should have known with a reasonable degree of certainty that their use of firearms would result in death.

Last week, Iranian security forces intensified the use of illegal force using live ammunition, metal pellets and tear gas against protesters and mourners who had gathered in at least four provinces, including Kurdistan, West Azerbaijan, Kermanshah and Lorestan.