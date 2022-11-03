International Restaurant Brands (QSR) earnings for the third quarter 2022





A sign is posted in front of a Burger King restaurant on February 15, 2022 in Daly City, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images International restaurant brands On Thursday it reported stronger sales at Burger King and Tim Hortons, joining fast-food companies seeing an increase in sales as consumers look for more affordable options. The results come after the rival Yum Brands On Wednesday it also reported stronger same-store sales at its Taco Bell and KFC chains. The company said that overall it is not seeing a change in consumer behavior and that more premium menu items in the US are proving popular. And last week, McDonald’s said its US same-store sales were driven by stronger traffic and price increases. The burger giant said it is attracting more customers who are opting for fast food over more expensive dining. Restaurant Brands CEO Jose Cil told CNBC that the company is not seeing any material being traded down or outside of its chains. Like the rest of the industry, Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons have raised prices to mitigate rising food and labor costs. “We work closely with our franchisees to make sure we consider all factors: CPI, take-out and take-out,” he said. Shares of Restaurant Brand were up less than 1% in morning trading. Here’s what the company reported compared to what Wall Street expected, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv: Earnings share: 96 cents adjusted vs. 80 cents expected

Revenue: $1.73 billion vs. $1.66 billion expected Net sales in the quarter rose 15.5% to $1.73 billion. Global same-store sales rose 9.1%, with digital sales now accounting for about a third of systemwide sales. Burger King reported same-store sales growth of 10.3%, driven by its overseas performance. In the US, the figure rose 4% as Restaurant Brands works to revive sales with a turnaround plan. Tim Hortons’ same-store sales rose 9.8%, which the company attributed in part to new menu items. The coffee chain reported Canadian same-store sales growth of 11.1%, demonstrating that its turnaround has taken place. Demand for its breakfast and lunch food is higher, and sales of iced coffee drinks are also increasing. However, locations in Canadian city centers are remaining as office workers continue to work from home. At Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, same-store sales rose 3.1%. Same-store sales of the fried chicken chain in the US rose 1.3%. The latest addition to the restaurant brand portfolio, Firehouse Subs, reported flat same-store sales. The company bought the sandwich chain in late 2021 for $1 billion and has focused on expanding internationally. For the three months ended Sept. 30, Restaurant Brands reported net income of $530 million, or $1.17 per share, up from $329 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier. Like other multinational companies, Restaurant Brands’ results were hurt by the strong dollar. The company reported a $30 million foreign exchange loss. Excluding items, the company earned 96 cents per share.

