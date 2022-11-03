The magic mushroom drug psilocybin may treat depression, a new study suggests





Comment on this story COMMENTARY Psilocybin, the active hallucinogen found in psychedelic mushrooms, also known as magic mushrooms, can effectively relieve a severe bout of depression when administered in a single dose and combined with talk therapy, a new clinical study found. Depressed adults who were given a single dose of 25 milligrams of psilocybin were more likely to experience significant improvements in their mental health both immediately and for up to three months than others who were randomly assigned higher doses. small amounts of the same drug, said the peer-reviewed study, which was published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. There is something about the psychedelic experience that leads to a rapid resolution of depressive symptoms, said James Rucker, a consultant psychiatrist at Kings College London, who worked on the trial. We don’t really know what it is at the moment, but it’s very different from standard antidepressants. The trial’s findings could be an encouraging sign for the 16 million Americans assessed annually by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have depression, many of whom struggle to find treatments that work for them. Its authors hope the study, which was relatively small with only 79 participants taking the 25 mg dose, will pave the way for final regulatory approval of psilocybin by the Food and Drug Administration for use as an antidepressant. The new study randomly assigned 233 adults with depression to three doses of psilocybin 25 mg, 10 mg and 1 mg at 22 sites in 10 countries. The authors found that the group given the highest dose recorded the most significant improvements in their depression, both immediately and for several weeks afterwards. Two-thirds of adult study participants who were given a 25-mg dose of the active hallucinogen recorded a significant improvement in their depression within three weeks, the researchers found. Within the same period, nearly a third of those given the highest dose found that their symptoms had eased to the point where they no longer qualified for a clinical diagnosis of depression. After taking a single psilocybin capsule, study patients were supervised in an environment where they experienced the hallucinogenic effect of the drug while lying down, wearing an eye mask and listening to music. They then discussed their six to eight hour journey with a psychotherapist who guided them through the insights provided by the experience.’ Despite headaches, nausea and dizziness reported by many as negative side effects, most adults enjoyed the experience. Patients describe it as a waking dream, Rucker said, where the nature and breadth of the experience expands. But unlike a dream, the patient is fully aware of what is happening to them and is more likely to remember it as a result of a possible explanation for alleviating depressive symptoms, Rucker said. Psychedelics can relieve depression, anxiety in cancer patients Another notable result of the study was the immediacy of the effect the researchers identified that psilocybin had on patients, usually the next day. This contrasts with conventional antidepressants, which are known to initially worsen symptoms before taking effect just four to six weeks later. if at allaccording to a 2012 review of existing research on treatment options for depression. The exact mechanism by which psilocybin works against depression is unclear, but it may be related to the unique way the hallucinogen allows people to access and interrogate their emotions, the study authors suggested. People often gain some clarity on the reasons they may be depressed. They may be grieving for someone, but they aren’t able to get in touch with that grief alone as an example, Rucker said. With awareness comes a kind of clarity. The authors concluded that larger, longer-term clinical trials were needed to effectively determine the medical efficacy and safety of psilocybin, but they hoped the drug could eventually receive regulatory approval. The Acid Test: The Case for Using Psychedelics to Treat PTSD, Depression The trial is the latest in a number of clinical studies examining the potential of psychedelics to treat mental health disorders. Among the drugs attracting new interest is ketamine, an anesthetic often used recreationally by revelers, but which a recent study also found significantly reduced symptoms of depression. There is no long-term data yet on its effectiveness, but early small studies found that ketamine therapy significantly and rapidly reduced depressive symptoms in about 50 to 70 percent of patients. The FDA has already approved esketamine, a ketamine-based nasal spray treatment for depression, to be taken alongside conventional oral medications. Barriers to conducting clinical research on some restricted substances, including psilocybin, have also been eased in recent years. in 2018, The Drug Enforcement Administration announced it was streamlining its application process for researchers wishing to study Schedule I substances, defined in 1971 as having no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse, and which includes psilocybin. What people forget about psychedelics is that they were used as drugs before 1971, when they basically got caught up in the drug war, Rucker said. We were just picking up the baton of history.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2022/11/03/magic-mushroom-psilocybin-depression-study/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos