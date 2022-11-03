OSCE Group of Friends on the Safety of Journalists: Joint Statement on the OSCE





This statement is issued on behalf of the Group of Friends for the Safety of Journalists, which consists of the following member states: Austria, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States. We thank the Representative for her report and the Office of the Representative for Freedom of the Media (RFoM) for the good cooperation in the past year. We fully support the autonomous mandate of Representative and Ms. Ribeiro in the execution of this mandate. We appreciate her clear stance regarding Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Ukraine. We also support her attention to the rest of our region – no country is immune to shortcomings. This is clearly evidenced by interventions in a total of 53 OSCE participating States reported by RFoM so far this year. As participating states, we have reaffirmed that freedom of expression and freedom of the media are the cornerstones of our common security. The RFoM is a vital instrument for promoting this fundamental principle and we encourage all States to make good use of the toolbox created within the mandate of the Representatives. Mr President, The year 2022 has indeed been a dark year for the safety of journalists in our region. The Russian aggression against Ukraine has brought into focus the importance of protecting journalists and media actors in conflict and war. Despite the great risks, they strive to provide unbiased, reliable and fact-based information from conflict zones. We urgently call on the Russian Federation to immediately end its attacks on independent media at home and abroad and to respect the rights of journalists and media actors in accordance with international human rights law, international humanitarian law and the commitments of OSCE. 2 November marks the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists. While assassinations are the most extreme form of media censorship, journalists are also subject to countless other threats—ranging from kidnapping, torture, and other physical attacks to harassment, especially in the digital realm. In addition, journalists also face threats from public authorities and political leaders in their own and other countries, such as illegal state surveillance, the use of SLAPPS, or the denial of a visa to travel for work. Threats of violence and attacks on journalists create a climate of fear for media actors, preventing the free flow of information, opinions and ideas for all. The disproportionate targeting of women journalists and other women media actors through sexual and gender-based structural violence, harassment and abuse is deeply concerning and risks silencing women’s voices. All OSCE participating States are committed to protecting journalists. Appropriate investigation and prosecution of perpetrators must go hand in hand with positive obligations for participating states to promote a safe and conducive environment for independent media. Threats against media freedom, the safety of journalists and freedom of expression are part of the return to democracy we are seeing around the world. The right to freedom of expression and thought, including the ability to have access to reliable information, are the cornerstones of a democratic society. Indeed, there is no security without media freedom. Dear Representative Ribeiro, We congratulate you, past MPs and all your colleagues in the MRP Office for the 25th anniversary. You can count on the continued support of all participating states in the OSCE Group of Friends on the Safety of Journalists. I thank you.

