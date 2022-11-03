Global warming twice as fast in Europe, climate report says





Comment on this story COMMENTARY correction An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed a conversion from Celsius to Fahrenheit. Temperatures rose at an average rate of 0.9 degrees Fahrenheit, not 32.9. This article has been corrected. Temperatures in Europe have risen more than twice the global average over the past 30 years, a new report has found, as the continent recovers from a record-breaking hot summer. Temperatures in Europe rose at an average rate of 0.5 degrees Celsius (0.9 degrees Fahrenheit) each decade between 1991 and 2021, according to State of the Climate in Europe Report published on Wednesday by the World Meteorological Organization and Copernicus, the European Union’s Earth observation program. The year 2021 presented a stark picture of a warming world and reminded us that even the societies we consider best prepared are not safe from the severe impacts of extreme weather events, said the WMO Secretary-General. Petteri Taalas wrote in the foreword to the reports, noting the extraordinary floods and fires that hit the continent last year. More than half a million people were directly affected by major weather and climate events, mainly storms or floods at a cost of more than $50 billion, the report said. The report noted unusually high temperatures and heat waves, including what is believed to have been a European record of 48.8 degrees Celsius (120 degrees Fahrenheit), measured in Sicily, Italy, in August 2021. Rising temperatures also had a significant impact on Europe’s glaciers: the Alps recorded a loss of 30 meters (98 feet) of ice thickness between 1997 and 2021, and the melting of the Greenland ice sheet contributed to an increase in the global level of the sea In Europe, more temperature records were broken this year, with England and France experiencing their driest July on record, Britain recording its highest ever temperature of 104.5 degrees and glaciers melting at an unprecedented rate. At the Forcle Glacier in Switzerland, scientists are able to discover ancient artifacts where the ground was once frozen. (Video: Rick Noack/The Washington Post) Extreme weather events were also recorded in winter, with unusually heavy snowfalls affecting Spain and Norway, and a sudden cold snap causing severe damage to vineyards and other crops in the winter of 2021. Meanwhile, world leaders and diplomats are preparing for this year’s UN climate change summit, known as COP27, in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh. The report acknowledged some progress by the European Union in the fight against climate change, highlighting a 31 percent reduction in greenhouse gases in the region from 1990 to 2020. The bloc has previously outlined plans to reduce emissions by 55 percent from levels from 1990 to 2030. Taalas, the head of the IOM, called for Europe to continue its ambitions to reduce climate change, calling it a necessary requirement to limit the increase in global temperature below 2 degrees Celsius, following efforts to limit growth in 1.5 degrees, as specified in the Paris Agreement. Europe is seeing its warmest weather on record so late in the year

