International
Introduction to the National Defense Strategy 2022 of the United States of America
October 27, 2022
President Biden has stated that we are living in a decisive decade, marked by dramatic changes in our geopolitics, technology, economy and environment. The defense strategy pursued by the United States will determine the course of the department for decades to come. The Department of Defense owes it to our All-Volunteer Force and the American people to provide a clear picture of the challenges we expect to face in the crucial years ahead, and we owe them a clear and rigorous strategy for advancing our military goals. defense and security.
The National Defense Strategy 2022 (NDS) details the Department’s path forward in that crucial decade from helping to protect the American people, promoting global security, seizing new strategic opportunities, and realizing and protecting our democratic values. For the first time, the Department conducted its NDS strategic review, Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) and Missile Defense Review (MDR) in an integrated manner, ensuring close links between strategy and our resources. The NDS directs the Department to act urgently to support and strengthen US deterrence, with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as the immediate challenge for the Department. The NDS further explains how we will work with our NATO Allies and partners to reinforce strong deterrence in the face of Russian aggression by mitigating and defending against threats from North Korea, Iran, violent extremist organizations, and cross-border challenges such as changing climate.
The PRC remains our most important strategic competitor for decades to come. I have come to this conclusion based on the PRC’s increasingly coercive actions to reshape the Indo-Pacific region and the international system to suit its authoritarian preferences, along with a keen awareness of the clearly expressed goals of the PRC and the rapid modernization and expansion of its military. As President Bidens National Security Strategy notes, the PRC is the only country with the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do so.
Meanwhile, Russia’s unprovoked, unjust and reckless invasion of Ukraine underscores its irresponsible behavior. Efforts to respond to Russia’s attack on Ukraine also dramatically underscore the importance of a strategy that leverages the power of our values and our military power with that of our allies and partners. Together, we have mounted a strong, unified response to the Russian attack and proved the strength of NATO unity.
At these times, business as usual in the Department is not acceptable. NDS 2022 lays out our vision for focusing the Department of Defense around our pace challenge, even as we manage the other threats of our rapidly changing world. It builds on my 2021 Force Message, which emphasized the core values of protecting the nation, caring for our people and succeeding through teamwork.
Our main task is to develop, combine and coordinate our strengths to maximum effect. This is the essence of integrated deterrence, a central part of ESDP 2022. Integrated deterrence means using every tool at the Department’s disposal, working closely with our counterparts across the US government and with allies and partners , to ensure that potential enemies understand the folly of aggression. The Department will align policies, investments, and activities to support and strengthen prevention, tailored to specific competitors and challenges, and coordinated and synchronized within and outside the Department.
The Department will also campaign daily to gain and maintain military advantages, against the acute forms of coercion of our competitors and the complicating military preparations of our competitors. The campaign is not business as usual, but a deliberate effort to synchronize departmental activities and investments to pool focus and resources to shift conditions in our favor. Through the campaign, the Department will focus on the most important competitive activities that, if left unaddressed, would jeopardize our military advantages now and in the future.
Even as we take these steps, we will act with urgency to build sustainable advantages for the future Joint Force by undertaking reforms to accelerate force development, getting the technology we need faster and investing in people of the Department, who remain our most valuable resource.
America has never been afraid of competition, and we do not shy away from difficult challenges, especially when it comes to securing our national interests and protecting our national values. To meet this milestone, we will leverage our key strengths: our dynamic, diverse and innovative company; our unrivaled network of allies and partners; and the extraordinary men and women of our armed forces.
We live in troubled times. However, I am confident that the Department, along with our counterparts across the US Government and our allies and partners around the world, are well positioned to meet the challenges of this crucial decade.
Read the full National Defense Strategy (PDF 7.96 million)
|
Sources
2/ https://china.usembassy-china.org.cn/2022-national-defense-strategy-of-the-united-state-of-america/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
