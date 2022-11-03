Shaheen, Tillis & Murphy issue joint statement on extending EUFOR mandate to UN Security Council

The statement follows Senators letter the Biden administration to establish a US policy towards Bosnia-Herzegovina and the visit of the senators in the region.

(Washington, DC) – US Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation and a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, issued the following joint statement with US Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Chris Murphy (D-CT) in response to the extension of the mandate of the European Union Force in Bosnia and Herzegovina (EUFOR) by the United Nations Security Council United. Earlier this month, lawmakers wrote a letter to the Biden administration on the importance of EUFOR’s mandate and called for the development of a comprehensive strategy toward Bosnia and Herzegovina. Shaheen recently returned from a trip to the Western Balkans, and the senators traveled to the region together in April.

“We are encouraged by the renewal of EUFOR’s mandate by the UN Security Council and are pleased to see increased US leadership in Bosnia and the wider region. This action demonstrates our longstanding commitment to peace and prosperity in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Moving forward, it is critical that the United States continue to build on this progress by establishing a comprehensive US policy toward Bosnia and Herzegovina and take additional steps to strengthen US-Balkan ties. As sponsors of legislation to accomplish this goal through infrastructure, trade, and anti-corruption economic development in the region, we will work with lawmakers in Congress to increase support for our proposal. It is in the interest of the United States and the global community to see Bosnia and Herzegovina, along with other nations in the region, succeed in their larger aspirations of Euro-Atlantic integration in hopes of building democratic futures for its citizens. theirs. said the senators.

Senator Shaheen is spearheading bipartisan legislation in the US Senate to strengthen US-Balkan ties, which Senators Tillis and Murphy are co-sponsoring.

