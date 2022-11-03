Glaciers in Yellowstone and Yosemite National Park on track to disappear in next 30 years, report says





The climate crisis is affecting almost every region of the world. But perhaps one of the most visible indicators of its impact is its effect on Earth’s iconic glaciers, a major source of fresh water supply. Glaciers have been melting at an amazing rate in recent decades, leading to about 20% of global sea level rise since 2000.

Now researchers at the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization have found that glaciers in a third of the planet’s most beautiful parks and protected areas will disappear by 2050 regardless of whether global warming slows or not.

Among the endangered glaciers at World Heritage sites are those in two of the most visited and beloved parks in the United States, Yellowstone National Park, which saw unprecedented flooding earlier this year, and Yosemite National Park.

The list also includes some of the largest and most iconic glaciers in Central Asia and Europe, as well as the last remaining glaciers in Africa, namely Mount Kenya and Mount Kilimanjaro.

Glaciers in World Heritage sites shed about 58 billion tons of ice each year, UNESCO reports, which is equivalent to the total volume of water used annually in France and Spain combined. And these glaciers have already contributed nearly 5% of global sea level rise in the past 20 years.

The study provides the first global assessment of the current and future scenario of glaciation in World Heritage sites, according to Tales Carvalho Resende, project officer at UNESCO’s natural heritage unit and author of the report.

This report brings a very powerful message that World Heritage Sites are iconic places that are extremely important to humanity, but especially to local communities and indigenous peoples, Resende told CNN. Ice loss and glacier retreat are accelerating, so this sends an alarming message.

Only by limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels can we save the glaciers in the other two-thirds of these parks, scientists report, a climate target that recent reports say the world is far from achieving. The average global temperature has already risen about 1.2 degrees since the industrial revolution.

Glaciers cover about 10% of the land, providing fresh water supplies for households, agriculture and downstream industry. Under normal conditions, they take a millennium to fully form; each year, they gain mass through snow or rain and lose mass by melting in the summer.

Melting glaciers may seem like a distant problem, but Resende said it’s a serious global issue that can hit downstream communities hard. He highlighted Pakistan’s deadly floods this year, which left nearly a third of the country under water. Reports say the weeks-long flooding has been caused by a combination of heavier-than-usual monsoon rains and some bursting of glacial lakes due to melting that followed the recent extreme heat that swept the region.

As the water melts, this water will accumulate in what we call glacial lakes; and as the water comes in, these glacial lakes can burst, he said. And this eruption can create catastrophic flooding, which we can see recently in Pakistan.

Thomas Slater, a glaciologist at the University of Leeds in London, noted that these glaciers are contributing a tiny fraction of sea level rise compared to the amount of ice loss that the Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets can generate. . Researchers like Slater have already found that these ice sheets are the main contributors to global sea level rise this century.

While it is sad to hear that some of these glaciers may be lost, there is hope in the fact that reducing emissions can save most of them and avoid disrupting the water supply of millions of people around the world who live downstream. , Slater, who is not involved in the UN report, told CNN.

At the rate at which the climate crisis is accelerating, more water will be released from the glaciers. In drought-stricken areas like the western U.S., an increase in meltwater can be a good thing, but Resende said it’s only temporary.

Once the glacier reaches peak water, the maximum meltwater contributing to the system is reached, the annual runoff decreases as the glacier shrinks to the point where it is no longer able to produce a water supply.

According to the report, many small glaciers in the Andes, central Europe and western Canada have either reached peak water or are expected to in the coming years. Meanwhile, in the Himalayas, annual glacier runoff is projected to jump around 2050, before steadily dipping thereafter.

If countries fail to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees, or even 2 degrees, the glaciers will only continue to retreat, the report shows. In that future, countries would see significant glacial runoff during wet periods, with little or no runoff to quench drier, hotter conditions.

It’s a hot topic right now in the research community to see what the landscape will look like after the glaciers melt, Resende said. Unfortunately, the glaciers will continue to melt because there is always a delay. Even if we stop or drastically reduce our emissions today, they will continue to recede because this inertia exists and it is extremely important that we manage to put in place adaptation measures.

The report comes as world leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, next week for UN-brokered international climate negotiations, where the focus will be on getting countries to commit to stronger fossil fuel cuts that will limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. They will also discuss plans to adapt to worsening extreme weather events, including heat waves, floods and storms.

We really need to come together to make this 1.5 target as much as possible, said Resende. The impacts can be irreversible, so this is really a promise to take urgent action.