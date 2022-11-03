News of November 2, 2022 Russia-Ukraine





Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoiguchairs a meeting at the National Defense Control Center in Moscow, Russia, on November 1. Russian Ministry of Defense/Reuters Russian military officials have discussed how and under what conditions Russia would use a tactical nuclear weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to a U.S. intelligence assessment described to CNN by multiple sources who have read it. The assessment, compiled by the National Intelligence Council, is not a high-confidence product and is not raw intelligence, but analysis, multiple people who have read it told CNN. For this reason, some officials believe that the conversations reflected in the document may have been taken out of context and do not necessarily indicate that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon. The United States has yet to see any sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to take the drastic step of using one, the officials said, and Putin is not believed to have been involved in the discussions described in the NIC product. But others within the administration who have seen the document have reacted with concern because it provides a rare window into conversations among top Russian generals and reveals their growing frustration with Russia’s losses on the battlefield in Ukraine. That frustration could turn to despair, some officials fear. There are also questions about whether Russia’s self-proclaimed annexation of eastern Ukraine earlier this year means Russia is willing to take more extreme measures to defend that territory. A little more context: The United States has also been monitoring Russian actions around the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces are trying to retake from Russian forces in a counteroffensive. In recent weeks, Russian officials have ordered the evacuation of the city, and the US is worried that if Ukraine drives the Russians out in a humiliating defeat, it could be the kind of trigger that would prompt Putin to use tactical weapons. It is among the scenarios envisioned by the intelligence assessment, although officials stressed that Kherson is not the only focus of the product. The New York Times first reported on the intelligence assessment. But internal divisions over the quality of intelligence and how to interpret it have not been reported before. CNN’s Barbara Starr contributed to this report. Read more about this here.

