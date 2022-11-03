BK Johannessen, Business Director of Unreal Engine at Epic Games, to Give ISE 2023 Keynote – PLSN





BK Johannessen, Business Director of Unreal Engine for Broadcasts and Live Events at Epic Games, has been confirmed as a keynote speaker at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), the world’s leading AV and systems integration show taking place at Fira Barcelona Gran Via, from January. 31 to 3 February 2023. The BK keynote, entitled All Paths Lead to Real Time, takes place at 5.15pm on Tuesday 31 January in Conference Suite CC4.1. As industry after industry adopts real-time visualization technology, Johannessen will discuss how content creators are taking innovations from the gaming industry and applying them to their projects, from cutting-edge virtual production studios, broadcast to real-time graphics for media and entertainment. live events, architecture and more. Mike Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events, commented: We are delighted to have secured BK Johannessen as our keynote speaker. As audiences, customers and consumers return to something like normal life, there is an insatiable demand for content in digital signage, live stages, video walls, experiential art and advertising, and virtual and VR experiences. The work that can be seen around the world from creators using Unreal Engine is truly remarkable and we look forward to hearing more about it. It’s a key session you don’t want to miss see you there in Barcelona. BK Johannessen brings a deep understanding of the needs of professional live media content creators to every project. A seasoned leader with extensive international experience in the software and media industries, he has supported top-tier broadcasters on all continents, helping them achieve their creative visions and create compelling content. At ISE, BK will describe the importance of content creation in the systems integration ecosystem. Developed by Epic Games, Unreal Engine is the world’s most open source and most advanced real-time 3D creation tool used for game development, linear film and television content creation, live event broadcasting and production, visualization architectural and automotive, training and simulation, etc. real-time applications. Unreal Engine is used in industries beyond gaming and ProAV to create immersive experiences that amaze and inspire. Register now for ISE 2023 to learn more. For more information, go to www.iseurope.org

