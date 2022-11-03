



Boston, Massachusetts US News & World Report and Best Lawyers, the leading survey of lawyers worldwide, have just released their “Best Law Firm 2023” list, and Prince Lobel has been named to 7 national-level listings and 22 Boston-level listings. National Levels At National Level 1, Prince Lobel was nominated for the following areas of practice: Appellate Practice

Due Process – First Amendment At National Level 2, the firm was nominated for Litigation – Banking & Finance. At National Level 3, the firm was nominated for: Commercial Disputes

Criminal defense: white collar

Dispute – Intellectual Property

Real estate law IN Boston metropolitan area Prince Lobel was listed as follows. Boston Tier 1: Appellate Practice

Commercial Disputes

Criminal Defense: General Practice

Criminal defense: white collar

Labor Law – Management

Family Law

Family Law Mediation

First Amendment Act

Insurance Law

Litigation – Banking & Finance

Due Process – First Amendment

Litigation – Intellectual Property

Personal Injury Lawsuit – Defendants

Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Real estate law Boston Tier 2: Litigation – Labor and Employment Boston Level 3: Litigation of the betting company

Environmental Law

Contest – Construction

Dispute – Patent

Sports Law

Tax law The “Best Law Firms” ranking is based on a combination of client feedback, information provided in a Best Lawyers Law Firm Survey, a survey of Best Lawyers Law Firm Executives and peer review of Best Lawyers good. Prince Lobel Tye LLP, one of Boston’s leading law firms, has a demonstrated record of delivering successful results for our clients and helping them achieve their business goals. Princ Lobel lawyers handle matters of local, regional, national and international scope, combining the highest level of experience and legal skills with superior client responsiveness. Our bold thinking extends to the many commitments we make to our communities and to our firms that establish the principles of diversity and inclusion, creating a diverse, dynamic, supportive and collaborative place to work for all our team members. Contact: Billie Jean Potter, Director of Marketing, [email protected] # # #

