Canada orders three Chinese firms out of lithium mining

The companies say they don’t expect a major impact on performance OTTAWA/BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) – Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in critical Canadian minerals, citing national security. China in response accused Ottawa of using national security as a pretext and said the sales order violated international trade and market rules. As countries race to build up stockpiles of materials needed for a transition to a cleaner economy, the news sent shares of Chinese companies lower on Thursday, although they said in stock market filings that they did not expect a major impact on their performance. The three ordered to divest their investments are Sinomine (Hong Kong) Rare Metals Resources Co Ltd, Chengze Lithium International Ltd, also based in Hong Kong, and Zangge Mining Investment (Chengdu) Co Ltd. The Canadian government ordered the sale after “rigorous scrutiny” of the foreign firms by Canada’s national security and intelligence community, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement. “While Canada continues to welcome foreign direct investment, we will act decisively when investments threaten our national security and our critical mineral supply chains, both domestically and internationally,” Champagne said. Sinomine was asked to sell its investment in Power Metals Corp ( PWM.V ), Chengze Lithium was asked to divest its investment in Lithium Chile Inc ( LITH.V ) and Zangge Mining was asked to exit Ultra Lithium Inc ( ULT .V). ‘unreasonable’ Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the Canadian government is using national security as a pretext to block normal cooperation between Chinese and Canadian companies and is harming global supply chains. “China urges Canada to stop the unreasonable targeting of Chinese companies (in Canada) and provide them with a fair, impartial and non-discriminatory business environment,” Zhao told a regular news briefing, adding that Beijing would resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies Lithium prices have risen more than 200% in the past year, driven by supply constraints that are expected to continue. Rystad Energy forecast primary lithium ore supply to be 8.5% lower than total lithium demand for 2025, compared with about a 10% demand shortfall this year. “The latest position from Ottawa underscores the global competition of critical battery minerals in light of the anticipated boom in demand for EV batteries,” Susan Zou, a senior analyst at Rystad Energy, said of Canada’s decision. Sinomine Resources’ share price fell 7.8% to 86.74 yuan ($11.86) on Thursday, while Chengxin’s share price fell as much as 4% but closed 0.7% higher at 45.65 yuan. Zangge Mining’s share price fell 3.7% on the day before rising 1.1% to 28.96 yuan. Last week, Ottawa said it needs to build a resilient critical minerals supply chain with like-minded partners as it outlines rules intended to protect the country’s critical minerals sectors from foreign state-owned companies. “The federal government is committed to working with Canadian businesses to attract foreign direct investment from partners who share our interests and values,” said Champagne. Canada has large deposits of critical minerals such as nickel and cobalt essential for cleaner energy and other technologies. The demand for minerals is predicted to increase in the coming decades. Earlier this year, countries including Britain, Canada and the United States created a partnership aimed at securing supplies of critical minerals as global demand for them increases. ($1 = 7.3163 Chinese yuan renminbi) Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Siyi Liu in Beijing, additional reporting by Eduardo Baptista in Beijing Editing by Chris Reese, Sandra Maler and Barbara Lewis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

