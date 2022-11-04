One-third of glaciers in UNESCO World Heritage sites to disappear by 2050ExBulletin







Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images In North America and around the globe, 50 UNESCO World Heritage Sites are home to glaciers. A new study warns that one-third of glaciers will disappear by 2050 due to planet-warming carbon emissions. The other two-thirds can still be preserved, but only if global temperatures do not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial times, UNESCO says. World Heritage Sites they are places that have outstanding natural and cultural heritage and that world leaders have agreed to protect. UNESCO reportreleased ahead of the COP27 climate conference starting Sunday in Egypt, is being prepared. About 18,600 glaciers are found in World Heritage sites, and they represent about one-tenth of the glacier area on Earth, but they are shrinking fast. Glaciers in these 50 areas are losing an estimated 58 billion tons of ice each year and contribute to almost 5% of observed global sea level rise. Affected glaciers extend across the globe The last remaining glaciers in Africa are predicted to melt by 2050, including those in Kilimanjaro National Park and Mount Kenya. The fastest melting glaciers on the list are those in Three Parallel Rivers National Park in China’s Yunnan Province. Glaciers there have already lost more than 57% of their mass since 2000. In the US, glaciers in Yellowstone and Yosemite National Parks are likely to be gone by 2050. Glaciers found along the US-Canada border in Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park have already lost more than a quarter of their volume in the last 20 years. Other endangered glaciers include those in Italy’s Dolomites, France’s Pyrenees, Argentina’s Los Alerces National Park, Peru’s Huascarn National Park, and New Zealand’s Te Wahipounamu. Melting glaciers will make water scarce for millions more Melting glaciers have an impact not only on the environment, but also on people, said Bruno Oberle, director general of the International Union for Conservation of Nature in a statement released on Thursday. “When glaciers melt rapidly, millions of people face water shortages and increased risk of natural disasters such as flooding, and millions more may be displaced by rising sea levels,” Oberle said. “This study highlights the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and invest in Nature-based Solutions that can help mitigate climate change and allow people to better adapt to its impacts ,” he added. As world climate leaders gather for COP27, UNESCO is calling for the creation of an international glacier monitoring and conservation fund that would support research, strengthen links between stakeholders and implement disaster risk and warning measures early. “This report is a call to action,” UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said in the statement. “Just a quick reduction of CO 2 emissions levels could save glaciers and the incredible biodiversity that depends on them.”

