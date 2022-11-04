Iconic World Heritage glaciers to disappear by 2050, UNESCO warns





Glaciers in a third of countries are under threat, despite efforts to limit temperature rise. However, the study highlights that it is still possible to save another two-thirds, if the increase in global temperatures does not exceed 1.5C compared to the pre-industrial era. UNESCO says this will be a major challenge facing delegates at the upcoming COP27. Fifty UNESCO World Heritage Sites are home to glaciers, representing almost 10% of the Earth’s total glacier area. They include the highest glaciers (near Mount Everest), the longest (in Alaska) and the last remaining glaciers in Africa. the CO2 culprit The UNESCO study, in partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), shows that these glaciers are retreating at an accelerated rate since 2000 due to CO2 emissions, which are warming temperatures. They are currently losing 58 billion tons of ice each year, equivalent to the combined annual water use of France and Spain, and are responsible for nearly five percent of observed global sea-level rise. Glaciers under threat are in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America and Oceania. Call to action This report is a call to action. Only a rapid reduction in our levels of CO2 emissions can save the glaciers and the incredible biodiversity that depends on them. COP27 will have a crucial role to play in helping to find solutions to this issue. UNESCO is committed to supporting States in pursuing this goal, said Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO. In addition to drastically reducing carbon emissions, UNESCO is advocating for the creation of a new international fund to monitor and conserve glaciers. Such a fund would support comprehensive research, promote exchange networks among all stakeholders, and implement early warning and disaster risk reduction measures. Uncertain future Half of humanity depends directly or indirectly on glaciers as their source of water for domestic use, agriculture and electricity. Glaciers are also pillars of biodiversity, feeding many ecosystems. When glaciers melt rapidly, millions of people face water shortages and the increased risk of natural disasters such as floods, and millions more could be displaced by rising sea levels, said IUCN Director-General Dr Bruno Oberle. This study highlights the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and invest in Nature-based Solutions that can help mitigate climate change and allow people to better adapt to its impacts. The Jkulsrln Glacier Lagoon in Iceland, part of a World Heritage Site, is naturally formed by glacial meltwater and is constantly growing as large blocks of ice crumble from a shrinking glacier.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/11/1130157 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos