David Y. Ige | DLNR News – The world of anchialine pools under the microscope in Kona





DLNR News – The world of anchialine pools under the microscope in Kona Posted on November 3, 2022 in Latest Department News, Newsroom (Kailua-Kona) 5thThe International Symposium on Anchialine Ecosystems is underway on Hawaii Island, where more than 125 scientists, students, community members and resource managers, from across Hawaii and around the world, have gathered to share knowledge and information about anchialine pools. Troy Sakihara, an aquatic biologist with the DLNR Division of Water Resources (DAR) is one of the organizers of this weekly symposium. In his opening speech today, he said that the symposium is based on the importance of collective culture for culture and country. Hawaii has one of the highest concentrations of brackish water, near-shore anchialine pools in the world, with some 600 or more on the island of Hawaii, mostly along the Kona coast. Anchialine pools were the first sources of fresh water for early Hawaiians, so they have great cultural significance that has continued into modern times. This was highlighted in many of the scientific presentations this morning, including one in three students from a Hawaiian diving school in Keaukaha, who presented their remarks entirely intodayHawaii. Like many of Hawaii’s natural and cultural resources, anchial ecosystems have already been destroyed or are threatened by development, pollution, and invasive species; in the case of pools from invasive fish such as guppies and tilapia. The most famous of the local inhabitants of the Anchialine pools is that paeula, a small red shrimp. About a third of the swimming pools on the island of Hawaii are located inKaloko-HonokhauNational Historical Park. Some of today’s presentations focused on water quality in the parks’ anchialine pools and the use of auhuhu, an introduced Polynesian plant, to control invasive fish and associated natural ecosystem recovery. The symposium is heavy on science, but with the overall message that anchial ecosystems continue to be an important and vital link to our natural and cultural landscape and history. In addition to DAR, other sponsors and contributors to the symposium include, DLNR Division of Forests and Wildlife, DLNR Division of State Parks, Hawaii Wildlife Fund, Hui Loko, The Nature Conservancy, University of Hawaii, US Fish and Wildlife Service, Schools Kamehameha, US Geological Survey, Liliuokalani Trust, Heeia Bay Forever, Hawaii Fish Habitat Partnership, Hawaii Mountain Running, National Park Service,Already‘Growing country‘yoke,Hawaii Coral Reef Initiative, David Shepard Hawaii, Mauna Lani Auberge Resorts and Four Seasons Resort. This broad partnership, Sakihara said, shows how important this underground pool system is and why we must do everything we can to protect and restore them. # # # sources (All images/video courtesy: DLNR) HD video – 5thInternational Symposium on Anglian Ecosystems (November 3, 2022): https://vimeo.com/767116531 (photo sheet/transcripts attached) HD Video Anchialine Pool in Hawaii: https://vimeo.com/764704076 Pictures 5thInternational Symposium on Anglian Ecosystems (November 3, 2022): https://www.dropbox.com/sh/90vv6j7407uh0t4/AAA582TujI-61OknOV_UxRPYa?dl=0 Pictures of Anchialine Pools in Hawaii: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/vhvqs7lx83he92c/AABeBTXdFkP89yN6Dx8Z4PSAa?dl=0 Media contact: Dan Dennison Senior Communications Manager Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (808) 587-0396 [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://governor.hawaii.gov/newsroom/dlnr-news-release-the-world-of-anchialine-pools-under-the-microscope-in-kona/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos