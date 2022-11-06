2022 World Cup Team Prediction: South Korea | Qatar 2022 World Cup News





The Taeguk Warriors will make their 11th appearance on the football show

Previous matches in the World Cup: 10

Titles: 0

The best ending: semi-finals (2002)

World Cup record: W6 D9 L19

Goals scored: 34

The biggest victory: 2-0 (Germany 2018)

Player to watch: Son Heung-min (if able)

Ranking: 28

Equipment: Uruguay (November 24), Ghana (November 28), Portugal (December 2) The Qatar edition will be South Korea’s 10th consecutive World Cup appearance and 11th overall. No team from Asia has played in as many World Cups as the Taeguk Warriors. The defining moment for South Korean football came in 2002 when the national team reached the semi-finals on home soil. That Guus Hiddink side taught a nation to dream, and since then, South Korea have entered every World Cup with the hopes of millions pinned on the team. Past World Cup performance

Since 2002, South Korea have made it past the group stage just once in four attempts and have won just three of their last 13 World Cup matches. One of them was in 2018 in Russia, where they famously beat defending champions Germany 2-0 and knocked them out of the tournament. Their only appearance in the round of 16 in the last 10 years came in 2010, when they were beaten by Uruguay, their opponents in their opening game of this year’s World Cup. Who is in their group?

Along with Uruguay, South Korea is in a tough group that also includes Portugal and Ghana. Objectively speaking, it will be difficult for us to reach the round of 16, former South Korea captain Park Ji-sung said at a World Cup trophy display event in Seoul in August. While expectations may be low, hopes are still high. Park said few expected South Korea to reach the semi-finals in 2002 and added that with the support of our fans here, I think a trip to the round of 16 is possible. Qualification and recent form

When coach Paulo Bento took over in August 2018, South Korea was ranked 57th in the world. Four years later, the Taeguk Warriors enter this year’s World Cup ranked 28th, their highest since 2012. In this period, South Korea hosted the 2018 Asian Games, recorded victories over high-caliber teams such as Colombia, Egypt and Chile, and cruised to qualification for the next World Cup, losing just once in 17 matches. Player to watch out for

Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min is the face of South Korean football. Last season’s Premier League Golden Boot winner was the team’s top scorer in the World Cup qualifiers with seven goals. While Son has struggled with his form with Tottenham this season, he enters the World Cup having scored four goals in his last six international appearances. The boy is currently level with Parkfor the most goals scored by a South Korean at a World Cup and Park expects him to break the record in Qatar. Son scored once in his first World Cup [in 2014] and then had two goals in his second World Cup, Park said. As this will be his third appearance, I think he will score three goals and give us a lot to cheer about. And obviously, the record will be his. But Sons’ participation currently hangs in the balance. Tottenham confirmed the forward will undergo surgery after suffering a fracture under his left eye in their Champions League game against Marseille earlier this month. While the club have not given a timetable for his return, it will be a race against time for Son to get on the plane to Qatar.

