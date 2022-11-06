Activists fear for Qatari workers as World Cup spotlight fades

With just days until Qatar hosts the World Cup, human rights groups fear a window to address the widespread exploitation of foreign workers may close soon.

The long run-up to this month’s World Cup has brought unprecedented scrutiny to the treatment of millions of foreign workers in the Gulf Arab country who built stadiums and other infrastructure, and who will staff hotels and clean streets. during the biggest sporting event in the world. .

In the face of severe international criticism Qatar has enacted a series of reforms in recent years, including partially dismantling a system that linked workers to their employers and adopting a minimum wage change praised by the UN and rights groups.

But activists say abuses ranging from unpaid wages to harsh working conditions in one of the hottest countries on Earth are still widespread, and that workers barred from forming unions or striking have few realistic options for pursue justice.

They also worry about what happens after the month-long tour ends in December, when international attention continues and employers cut their payrolls.

Qatar says it leads the region in labor reforms and that progress will continue after the World Cup. Officials from the ruling emir on down have attacked critics accusing them of ignoring reforms and unfairly singling out the first Arab or Muslim nation to host the Cup.

Qatar, like other Gulf countries, relies on millions of foreign workers, who make up the majority of the population and nearly 95% of the workforce, ranging from highly paid corporate executives to construction workers.

Qatar has dismantled much of what is known as the kafala system, which tied workers to their employers and made it virtually impossible for them to quit or change jobs without permission. But rights groups say most of this system survives different, more informal ways .

Workers often have to pay exorbitant recruitment fees, incurring debts even before they arrive. And employers can still cancel visas or report those who leave for absconding, a criminal offence.

If a migrant worker leaves a job that hasn’t paid them in months, there’s only a real risk that they won’t get that money, said Michael Page, of New York-based Human Rights Watch.

Equidem, a London-based labor rights group, recently published a lengthy report documenting abuses at more than a dozen World Cup hotels where it says workers from Africa and Asia face sexual harassment, discrimination, wage theft and health and safety risks.

Ella Knight, a researcher at London-based Amnesty International, says many migrants working as security guards or domestic help go months or even years without a day off, despite laws mandating at least one a week.

Impunity remains a massive problem, so employers simply aren’t being held accountable or penalized in a way that prevents abuses from happening again, she said.

Qatari law prohibits workers from forming unions or organizing protests, and authorities severely restrict media access to workers. Police arrested at least 60 workers who struck for unpaid wages in August. Last year, two Norwegian reporters were arrested while reporting on migrant workers.

Malcolm Bidali, a Kenyan security guard who wrote anonymously about the plight of the workers, was banned for three months including 28 days in solitary confinement and a $6,800 fine before leaving the country last year.

In an article about his ordeal he said Qatar’s reforms look great on paper, but the reality on the ground is different, with authorities seemingly more inclined to silence dissent than penalize abusive employers.

I can’t help but wonder what will await migrant workers after the World Cup, he wrote. If workers still live in terrible conditions, if workers continue to go months without pay, if workers still cannot freely change jobs, if domestic workers still cannot find justice, what happens when no one is watching?

Qatar has defended its reforms and says it will continue to protect workers’ welfare after the World Cup.

Qatar has always acknowledged that work remains to be done, particularly in holding unscrupulous employers to account, as is the case with every country around the world, Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar’s media attaché in the United States, said in a statement. United. We are already seeing the number of violations decrease year-on-year as compliance increases among employers.

Labor rights activists say Qatar still owes compensation to those who worked on World Cup infrastructure projects since the tournament split in 2010, years before reforms were passed. Amnesty says the authorities failed to investigate deaths of workers during that period.

Amnesty and other rights groups are now calling on soccer’s governing body FIFA to set up a $440 million fund equivalent to the tournament’s total prize money to compensate workers, an appeal some federations support. Soccer’s global body has said it is open to the idea .

Qatar created its own fund in 2018 to compensate workers who are injured on the job or not paid, which Al-Ansari said has paid out about $270 million this calendar year alone. He did not comment directly on calls for a larger remedies fund.

Page, of Human Rights Watch, says the substantial payouts by Qatari authorities, which only cover claims in recent years, show the importance of creating a larger fund to address the very serious abuses that took place years before reforms were approved.

If this is their attitude now, in the spotlight, what will the Qatari authorities be after the World Cup, in terms of reforms and protection of migrant workers, when the focus is off them? I think it’s really disturbing, he said.

