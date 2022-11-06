UN climate meeting focuses on money for poorest countriesExBulletin



As the United Nations climate conference opens in Egypt, the most critical talks are likely to focus on the high costs of limiting and adapting to global warming, particularly in the world’s most vulnerable countries. It’s a contentious conversation more than a decade in the making.

In 2009, industrialized countries pledged to ensure developing countries with $100 billion a year in climate finance by 2020. The agreement is rooted in the fact that developed countries generated most of the heat pollution now in the atmosphere, while developing countries are already beginning to bear a disproportionate share of damage from extreme weather.

That 2020 deadline came and went without fulfilling their promises from rich countries.

Global efforts to limit climate change are at risk without more help, experts say. Developing countries need money to switch to renewable energy so their economies can grow without increasing greenhouse gas emissions. They also need funding to deal with the impacts they are already facing from rising temperatures. Scientists say it is likely that climate change contributed to the floods in Pakistan that killed at least 1,500 people this summer and that this contributed to the flash floods. rain that caused floods and landslides in South Africa.

Now, rampant inflation and an energy crisis caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine could complicate efforts to persuade developed countries to meet their financial commitments. This does not mean anything about the need to increase future obligations accordingly trillions of dollars that developing countries will have to prepare for a hotter Earth.

“The challenge will be, how do we maintain momentum when there are so many crises and short-term pressures, and yet the climate crisis is intensifying?” says Amar Bhattacharya, who is part of the an independent group of experts that convened ahead of COP27 to advise conference leaders on how to increase climate finance.

Despite the turmoil, rich countries face pressure to provide the money they pledged to keep developing countries on board with efforts to cut global emissions, says Bella Tonkonogy, director at the Climate Policy Initiative, a nonprofit that works with governments and businesses to boost economic growth by addressing climate change.

“Developed countries know that if we want to meet our global emissions reduction targets, which everyone has signed up to, developed countries have to have credibility and they have to have trust with developing countries,” says Tonkonogy. “And this issue of finance is one of, if not the most critical component of building that trust.”

Observers call for rethinking climate finance

of latest data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) shows that developing countries received $83.3 billion from public and private sources in 2020.

But even with the funding so far, there have been problems and obstacles.

Much of the money is being provided through loans, which critics say add to the debt burden of governments already on shaky financial footing.

Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, has said that developing countries should at least have access to credit on the same favorable terms as their counterparts in the developed world.

“We have taken on debt for COVID, we have taken on debt for climate and we are taking on debt now to fight this difficult moment with the inflationary crisis and the lack of security of supply of goods. Mottley said at the United Nations in September. “Why, then, should the developing world now be looking to find money in seven to 10 years when others had the benefit of longer tenors to repay their money?”

As an alternative, there are calls to provide more climate finance in the form of grants, which do not have to be repaid, says Gaia Larsen, director of access and deployment of climate finance at the World Resources Institute’s Center for Sustainable Finance. .

“[Hopefully]going forward, there will be tools to ensure that countries are able to act on climate and that they are able to do so without getting into further trouble in terms of their debt levels and ability theirs to pay for all the things they have to pay for,” says Larsen.



There is little funding to help poorer countries deal with the warming that is already happening

There are also problems with how the money is distributed, according to climate finance experts.

some impacts from climate change are irreversibleaccording to the UN, and even if countries could immediately stop emitting greenhouse gases, the effects of global warming would still be felt for decades.

However, most of the funding being awarded will go to projects such as wind and solar farms that aim to limit further increases in global temperatures. This has left a huge gap for projects such as building flood defences, or introducing drought-resistant crops that could help poorer countries cope with the warming that has already occurred.

Meanwhile, it can be “complicated” for the most vulnerable countries to access the funds, Larsen says. The process may require data and technical expertise to show how climate finance will be used and how it would benefit the climate, and some developing countries lack the resources for these analyses.

“We cannot stop emphasizing mitigation, because otherwise, adaptation costs will simply increase,” says Mafalda Duarte, CEO of Climate Investment Funds, which works with multilateral development banks. But “we’ve already blocked further impacts down the road,” she says. “And who is bearing the cost, disproportionately? It comes down to the poorest and developing countries.”

Kerry says developed countries will meet the funding commitment next year

During the past year, the president of the United States Joe Biden has been prompting a quadrupling of US climate funding for developing countries to more than $11 billion a year starting in 2024. About half of that money must be appropriated by Congress.

John Kerry, the US presidential special envoy for climate change, has suggested that the president’s goal could be in jeopardy depending on the outcome of the US midterm elections.

However, Kerry says developed countries will reach their $100 billion funding target next year.

“Simply put, we developed countries have to meet the financial targets we’ve set,” Kerry said in October at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, DC.

But observers say these goals are just a drop in the bucket. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has said emerging economies will need it at least $1 trillion a year to eliminate or offset their carbon emissions.

“[Raising] ambition in a way that centers around real results is what I hope will come from the COP,” says Bhattacharya, “rather than the rhetoric of $100 billion.”